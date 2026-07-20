2 ex-players from local basketball club Adroit banned for life by FIBA for match fixing
- Two former players of local basketball club Adroit, Oleksandr Kolchenko and Sergii Pryimak, were banned for life by FIBA for match fixing during the Champions League East Asia in May 2025.
- Kolchenko manipulated two games, including one against Hi Tech Club, while both players were involved in fixing a match against New Taipei Kings International.
- The Basketball Association of Singapore condemned the actions, emphasising a zero-tolerance policy on match fixing and the need to uphold fair play and sport integrity.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Two foreign players previously registered with local basketball club Adroit have been banned for life by FIBA for match fixing, the Basketball Association of Singapore (BAS) announced on July 15.
Ukrainians Oleksandr Kolchenko and Sergii Pryimak were found to have manipulated the club’s game against New Taipei Kings International, and Kolchencko was found to have further manipulated the club’s game against Hi Tech Club, during the Champions League East Asia in May 2025, BAS said in a statement.
The two players are banned for life from participating in any FIBA or FIBA-related activities, in any capacity, according to a FIBA judgment released on May 20. This lifetime ban also applies to BAS’ activities.
BAS said it takes a serious view of the “unacceptable actions which have severely undermined the principles of fair play and impacted the reputation of Singapore basketball”.
It added: “Clubs and athletes representing Singapore basketball are expected to uphold the highest standards of fair play and the integrity of the sport.
“BAS does not condone any actions that could undermine this commitment and we will continue to actively monitor all sanctioned tournaments and events.
“BAS maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy against match-fixing, and we will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against anyone found to have compromised fair play.”