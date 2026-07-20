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2 ex-players from local basketball club Adroit banned for life by FIBA for match fixing

Sergii Pryimak (standing, second from left), and Oleksandr Kolchenko (standing, second from right) have been banned for life.

SINGAPORE – Two foreign players previously registered with local basketball club Adroit have been banned for life by FIBA for match fixing, the Basketball Association of Singapore (BAS) announced on July 15 .

Ukrainians Oleksandr Kolchenko and Sergii Pryimak were found to have manipulated the club’s game against New Taipei Kings International, and Kolchencko was found to have further manipulated the club’s game against Hi Tech Club, during the Champions League East Asia in May 2025, BAS said in a statement.

The two players are banned for life from participating in any FIBA or FIBA-related activities, in any capacity, according to a FIBA judgment released on May 20. This lifetime ban also applies to BAS’ activities.

BAS said it takes a serious view of the “unacceptable actions which have severely undermined the principles of fair play and impacted the reputation of Singapore basketball”.

It added: “Clubs and athletes representing Singapore basketball are expected to uphold the highest standards of fair play and the integrity of the sport.

“BAS does not condone any actions that could undermine this commitment and we will continue to actively monitor all sanctioned tournaments and events.

“BAS maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy against match-fixing, and we will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against anyone found to have compromised fair play.”