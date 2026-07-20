Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Spanish fans reacts to the match during the live screening of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain at CHIJMES on July 20.

SINGAPORE – Hours before the 3am kick-off on July 20, thousands of football fans in Singapore were gearing up for the World Cup finale, making the trek from home or supper spots to their preferred watering holes and watch party spots around the island.

A do-or-die battle between Spain and Argentina was on the cards after 5 1⁄2 weeks of non-stop football entertainment, and like millions around the world in Madrid, Buenos Aires, Beijing, Tokyo and Kuala Lumpur, Singaporeans fans in Kallang, Tampines, and Woodlands wanted a piece of the action.

For some local fans, the night proved more dramatic than the action in New Jersey, as what was supposed to be a night of football and beers soon turned into an expedition.

Nanyang Technological University undergraduates Damien Ooi, Jonas Lim, Muhammad Al-Wazir, Ronak Sanan and Elliot Goh had initially intended to catch the match at CHIJMES, but quickly had to hunt for an alternative after arriving there at midnight only to find the venue fully packed.

The group of friends headed to Lau Pa Sat, only to discover that it was also full.

They eventually made their way to the Kallang Wave Mall at 2am, joining over 2,000 supporters at the atrium, with some seen spilling onto walkways and gathering on the upper floor in order to get a view of the screens.

Spanish fans celebrating with a replica of the World Cup trophy after the full-time whistle during the live screening of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain at Our Tampines Hub, on July 20. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Goh, 21, said: “Going to someone’s house was plan F because this happens once every four years so we’ve got to treasure the opportunity to enjoy it with fellow fans.”

At CHIJMES, fans had started queuing over five hours before kick-off, with over 5,000 party goers packing into the former Catholic convent turned entertainment venue and many were turned away from the Lawn, which has a capacity of 300.

When The Straits Times was there at 12.30am, fans were seen getting into ride-hailing vehicles as they, like Goh and his friends, hunted for alternate spots to catch the match.

Others made the trek to Our Tampines Hub, where 8,500 people caught the action at four locations – the community auditorium, Festive Plaza and two other rooms – while watch parties were also in full swing at The Kallang and the Singapore Sports School (SSP).

Finally as the supporters settled in for the opening show, a sea of Spain’s scarlet red jerseys turned CHIJMES into a mini Estadio Mestalla, with Argentina’s sky blue splattered among the crowd.

Jerseys of France, England and Portugal’s teams were also spotted, as fans of all colours, nationalities and tribes came together to soak in this football spectacle.

At CHIJMES the party was just getting started, as La Albiceleste fans bellowed out chants of “Messi, Messi, Messi”, while La Roja fans reciprocated with “Espana, Espana, Espana”.

Cheers were also reserved for the pre-match entertainment by American rapper Post Malone, YouTuber IShowSpeed and an extended half-time show featuring Colombian singer Shakira, Madonna, Coldplay and BTS, among others.

Jeers were heard for United States president Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino when they appeared briefly on the TV screens.

As the match wore on with both sides stuck in a goal-less deadlock, the atmosphere started to die down.

The crowd woke from their snooze in extra time, when the Spanish support had their joy cut short after Nico Williams’ goal was ruled out by Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic.

In the 106th minute, they finally got what they had come to see, when Ferran Torres’ winning goal sent beer flying into the air.

Ferran Torres scores their team's first goal during the final match between Spain and Argentina. PHOTO: AFP

Speaking to ST after the match, Spanish Ambassador to Singapore Alvaro de la Riva said: “The game was played cleverly by Spain, with a formidable resistance by Argentina.

“It's a very good team, the Argentinian one. But we played more cleverly with mind and with heart, and that we deserve to win, and I'm very, very happy that we did, it's a dream come true.”

Argentina fan Vipin Marakkattu said: “I’ve come down to CHIJMES for the last three finals and the vibe here has always been electric.

It was a fantastic final and Spain played really well, even though I'm an Argentina fan. Argentina had 39-year-old (Lionel) Messi hand-holding them the entire tournament… But Spain deserved the win today.”

Over in the east at Our Tampines Hub, the 3,000 supporters in the auditorium were joined by a special guest, 2014 World Cup winner and former Germany goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller.

Jasper Goh, who was in a Manchester United kit, said that he had arrived as a neutral fan but supported La Roja by the end as “only one team came to play”.

The 29-year-old, who had taken leave from work, added: “I watched the last World Cup final here and that was a much better game, but this time there were way more people but the match was not very good.

“I am so happy Spain won because they deserved it for trying to play good football.”

Fans resting during half-time of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain at Our Tampines Hub, on July 20. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Some young fans also stayed up past their bed times to catch the action, with SSP in Woodlands one of the schools that organised watch parties for its students. Some institutions allowed students to report for class later, with SSP delaying start time from 8am to 10am.

About 300 boarders, non-boarders, parents and family members – Spain supporters outnumbered Argentina fans 10 to one – made themselves comfortable in the air-conditioned school auditorium to watch the match on a pull-down screen.

The youngsters came equipped with exercise mats, blankets, pillows and plushies, sitting or laying down on the floor.

Despite the meagre offering on screen, they were able to feast on snacks such as curry puffs, chips and packet drinks sponsored by the parents.

SSP Under-15 footballer Darien Rizqin said: "It's a very memorable experience to watch the final of the world's biggest sporting event together as the Singapore Sports School.

"It's going to be hard to wake up later, but Spain winning makes it a lot better."

National youth water polo player Ethan Tan, 16, who was decked in an Argentina jersey, added: "In the earlier rounds, we watched the matches in small groups in boarding, so even though there were very few Argentina supporters for the final, it was still a once-in-a-lifetime experience to watch the World Cup final with so many school mates in the auditorium with such a lively atmosphere.”