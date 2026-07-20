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The World Cup turns 100 in 2030. Here’s what you need to know about this centenary edition

Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente holding the trophy after winning the 2026 World Cup final. The world champions are set to host the 2030 Cup.

As the curtain falls on the 2026 World Cup, t he largest ever edition that was hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada with a record 48 teams , attention turns to the next tournament in 2030, right after a host of continental and regional football competitions.

Where will the 2030 World Cup be held?

The next World Cup will be mainly hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, once again following the trend of multi-host football tournaments after this edition and the 2028 European Championship (England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland).

But to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the World Cup, there will also be three separate opening matches played in:

Uruguay (also the first World Cup winners),

Argentina (1930 World Cup runners-up), and

Paraguay (home to South American football governing body CONMEBOL).

South America was picked for the centenary celebrations as the 1930 World Cup was played in Uruguay, and largely contested by the continent’s teams, with seven of 13 teams from the CONMEBOL federation.

If held as planned, the 2030 competition is set to mark the first World Cup where matches will be played on three continents and in six countries.

This also means that the six teams have sealed places at the next World Cup, with Spain becoming the first defending champions to host football’s biggest tournament.

Saudi Arabia has also been appointed the host for 2034.

When is the next World Cup?

The proposed 2030 openers involving the three South American teams are set to be played on June 8 and 9, while the final is set for July 21.

The site of the final has not been decided, with official tournament locations also to be approved later in 2026.

To accommodate travel from South America to Europe and north Africa after the centenary celebratory matches, the plan is for the 2030 World Cup to be played across 44 days, even longer than the 39 days in 2026.

How many teams?

Current proposals are for the 2030 tournament to again involve a bumper 48 teams, following the largely successful organising of the 2026 edition, which concluded with Spain beating Argentina 1-0 in extra time in New Jersey on July 19.

But world football’s governing body FIFA is reportedly considering further expanding the next edition to 64 teams.

“Every nation should be able to dream of taking part in the World Cup,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino told Swiss broadcaster Blue Sport earlier in July.

Before 2026, seven consecutive World Cups, from 1998 to 2022, were contested by 32 teams.

If FIFA proceeds with a 64-team competition, the number of matches will balloon to at least 128, up from the 104 matches in 2026.