Olympians Tang Pui Wah, Tay Chin Joo inducted into Singapore Sport Hall of Fame

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam with Singapore Sport Hall of Fame inductees, former national hurdler and sprinter Tang Pui Wah (centre) and former national swimmer Tay Chin Joo (right), during the induction ceremony at the Asian Civilisations Museum on July 17, 2026.

SINGAPORE – Having largely stayed out of the spotlight since she retired seven decades ago, former national sprinter and hurdler Tang Pui Wah found herself back at the centre of sporting attention on July 17.

At an induction ceremony held at the Asian Civilisations Museum, the 92-year-old and former national swimmer Tay Chin Joo, 71, were inducted into the Singapore Sport Hall of Fame.

The event was attended by guest of honour President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo.

Tang said: “I never expected to be recognised so many years later for what I did then.

“Sport instilled in me values such as perseverance, commitment and always striving to do my very best, and these have guided me throughout my life.”

Among the highlights of her illustrious athletics career, Tang became Singapore’s first female Olympian when she competed at the 1952 Helsinki Games at just 19.

Two years later, she clinched bronze in the 80m hurdles at the 1954 Asian Games in Manila, after narrowly missing out on a medal at the inaugural edition in 1951 when she placed fourth.

She retired at 22 the following year, transitioning to teaching mathematics and physical education at Kheng Cheng School for two years before getting married and quitting her job to raise her two sons.

Reflecting on how the local sporting scene has evolved, Tang said: “In the past, there were very few people.

“Now, not only are there both men and women, but they are also highly competitive and many of them. So I’m very happy to see this because everyone encourages and helps each other in sports, making it much livelier.”

In 2014, she was inducted into the Singapore Women’s Hall of Fame by the Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations.

Tang’s sporting journey began in an unlikely way. To pass time while waiting for her school bus, she would challenge herself to clear the high jump bar at school to test her abilities.

Recognising her potential, a teacher encouraged her to switch to sprinting.

She recalled how they did not have coaches back then and her coach was actually a newspaper editor who would come by to guide her only after work.

Tang said: “We didn’t feel it was hard back then because there wasn’t much competition. We just relied on ourselves, you could do whatever you liked.

“The teacher would just stand by the side and tell you how many laps to run, when to rest and where to train.

“He would just stand there and give instructions, and we would just follow them.”

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam greeting Singapore Sport Hall of Fame newest inductees, former national hurdler and sprinter Tang Pui Wah (left) and former national swimmer Tay Chin Joo (right), as he arrives at the induction ceremony at the Asian Civilisations Museum on July 17, 2026. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Honouring the pair, President Tharman said: “Tang Pui Wah and Tay Chin Joo created sporting history, both as exceptional athletes in their time and by opening paths for other Singaporeans to follow.

“They showed what was possible with dedication, tenacity and passion.”

Like Tang, Tay was surprised to make the Hall of Fame, which now has 62 athlete inductees.

A pioneering figure in Singapore swimming, her success came as little surprise, as Tay came from a family of athletes – her brother Winston represented Singapore in swimming and water polo, while her sisters Nora and Molly were also national athletes in springboard diving and swimming respectively.

At 10, she became Singapore’s youngest-ever South-east Asian Peninsular Games – now known as the SEA Games – gold medallist, a record that still stands today.

She achieved that at the 1965 Kuala Lumpur Games, as part of the victorious women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team.

Recalling that moment, she said: “The only thing I can really remember is being very proud and excited when I was on the podium and with my teammates.

“When we stood there and we were able to hear our Singapore anthem being played, it was more meaningful too for us because Singapore had just become an independent Republic.”

She eventually won 14 medals, including six golds, over four editions of the regional meet.

Tay, who competed at the 1972 Munich Olympics, also excelled on the continental stage, claiming four bronzes and three silvers at the Asian Games.

In her final Asiad in 1974, she bagged a bronze in the 100m butterfly, along with a silver and bronze in the relays.

She retired that same year at 19 to continue her graduate studies overseas.

Even as her competitive career ended, the 1973 Sportswoman of the Year remained involved in the sport.

She served as the first vice-president of artistic swimming at Singapore Aquatics from 2008 to 2012 and was re-elected to the role for the 2024 to 2028 term.

Between these appointments, she continued to contribute as adviser and acting vice-president, overseeing high-performance programmes.

She said: “As a swimmer, I had many opportunities and during such times, it helped me build my life skills and develop values and that was very important to help us in our everyday life.

“I wanted to pay it forward and that’s why it’s important for me to be able to contribute back to the aquatic community.”

Paying tribute to Tay and Tang, Neo said: “Their stories are ones we need to carry forward – because the legacy they have built is the foundation on which Singapore’s next chapter of sporting excellence will be written.”