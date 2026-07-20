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3 things to know about Ferran Torres, the striker who scored Spain’s World Cup-winning goal

Ferran Torres of Spain kisses the World Cup trophy after the final against Argentina.

Ferran Torres etched his name into football lore and Spanish history books with his winning goal in the World Cup final against Argentina on July 19 , adding a second star to Spain’s national team crest.

Here’s more on the Spanish striker and his momentous extra-time strike:

Spain’s Barcelona connection

Torres, 26, was one of eight players representing La Liga champions Barcelona in Spain’s 2026 World Cup squad, with the 2010 World Cup contingent also featuring the same number after forward David Villa’s move, and the parallels do not stop there.

His 106th-minute decider against Argentina was reminiscent of the manner Spain won their first World Cup, with both triumphant teams requiring extra-time winners to break down defensive, disruptive finalists after a goal-less 90 minutes.

In the 2010 final in Johannesburg, Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta’s half-volley in the 116th minute of extra time helped Spain edge the Netherlands 1-0.

Both players also have the distinction of helping Spain win the World Cup two years after winning the European Championship, with Torres and Iniesta respectively part of the victorious Euro 2024 and Euro 2008 squads.

Only 2026 World Cup goal

Torres’ strike early in the second half of extra time was his only goal of the 2026 tournament, albeit one of the most important in Spanish football alongside the aforementioned Iniesta’s.

The forward made just one start in the US, coming in La Roja’s goal-less draw against Cape Verde in the group stage, as he was largely used as an impact substitute by coach Luis de la Fuente.

Coming off the bench just after the hour mark in the final, Torres added bite and sharpness to Spain’s attack, testing Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez in goal with a header soon after his introduction.

But he seized his moment in the 106th minute when fellow substitute Nico Williams headed back a cross into the penalty area, and Torres smashed the ball into the roof of the net with a left-footed strike.

The forward came close to doubling his tally and Spain’s lead, but had a goal chalked off for offside.

“The goal was scored by 47 million people, not just me or the 26 players,” Torres told media after the game, with reference to Spain’s population whom he paid tribute to for their support.

He had scored twice in the 2018 World Cup in Qatar, where the Spaniards were eliminated in the round of 16 in a penalty shoot-out defeat by Morocco.

Winning habit

Before returning to his native Spain, Torres also tasted success in England with Manchester City at club level.

Joining City under another Barcelona legend Pep Guardiola from Valencia in 2020, he notably won the Premier League and League Cup in 2021 over an 18-month spell.

He registered 16 goals in 43 appearances before an initial €55 million (S$81 million) fee took him to Barcelona in January 2022.

The rest was history, with Torres part of three La Liga-winning sides with the Catalonian giants, including the campaign that just ended.