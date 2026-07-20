Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SINGAPORE – When Ilhan Fandi last featured in the Singapore Premier League (SPL), he was named the Young Player of the Year after a 17-goal season where he played a major role in Albirex Niigata’s (now FC Jurong) 2022 title triumph.

More than three years later, the 23-year-old has returned to the SPL “hungrier than ever” following spells in Belgium and Thailand, having signed a two-year deal with defending champions Lion City Sailors.

In an interview with The Straits Times at the Sailors’ Mattar Road headquarters before his unveiling on July 20, Ilhan flashed his usual blinding grin.

Instead of the baby-face look of 2022, he now sports a moustache and stubble.

Asked for the difference between then and now, he said: “I think hungrier than ever because what I have in front of me is something special. I think there’s no better place. The environment here is amazing, top facilities, everything is there for you to perform at your best.

“I’m very motivated to come here and do well for Lion City Sailors and Singapore football, and also for my personal goals.”

With playing time a top priority, Ilhan turned down offers from Europe, Asia and Thailand – where he plied his trade in the previous season with Thai League 1 and FA Cup winners Buriram United.

It has not been smooth sailing for him since he left Singapore, first for the now defunct second-tier Belgian side KMSK Deinze in 2023, when he was recovering from a serious knee injury and struggled for minutes with the first team.

He also barely got game time when he joined Thai outfit BG Pathum United in July 2024 and managed only six league appearances with Buriram in the 2025-26 season.

But it was also in 2025 when Ilhan showed his game-changing ability for the Lions.

Coming on as a second-half substitute, he scored a goal and set up another during a 28-minute cameo as Singapore beat Hong Kong 2-1 away to seal a maiden Asian Cup qualification. He then hobbled off with an ankle injury that sidelined him for almost three months.

With the Jan 7-Feb 5 continental showpiece – where the Lions are drawn with World Cup teams Australia and Iraq, and Tajikistan in Group D – on the horizon, Ilhan said he thought long and hard about his next move.

“I want to be in the best momentum and best sharpness going into the (Asian Cup) and this past season, I couldn’t get a momentum, I didn’t (always) play and then I had unfortunate injuries so I couldn’t really get a nice flow,” said Ilhan.

“So I’m hoping that coming to Sailors will give me that flow and rhythm going into the Asian Cup. Although I had some other options, I think Sailors was the best because they have top facilities and big ambitions, and obviously Mr Forrest Li has a lot of ambitions going forward, and you can see what he has done for the Football Association of Singapore as well.”

While he will leave others to judge whether he has become a better player, the forward said his overseas stints have helped him mature on and off the field.

He said: “I think I’ve matured a lot as a player and also as a person. But I think more so as a person because, the (season) may not have been very smooth for me. The injury after the Hong Kong game, and then I didn’t play and things like that. But I always stayed positive and upbeat.

“In this industry, you always have to be ready and professional. Whether you play or you don’t play, you don’t know when you can get called upon.”

Sailors’ director of football Luka Lalic said they believe Ilhan will play “an important role in helping us compete for honours across every competition”.

Lalic added: “ I’ve known Ilhan since he was eight years old, and it’s been incredible to watch his journey. He has always had exceptional talent, but what stands out now is his maturity, work ethic and understanding of the game. His experiences overseas have shaped him into a more complete player.

“His performances for the national team have shown the quality he possesses. He’s intelligent, selfless in the way he links play, and has the mentality to deliver in big moments.”

Ilhan is the Sailors’ fifth signing ahead of their 2026-27 campaign where they will once again be competing on four fronts – defending their SPL and Singapore Cup crowns, while eyeing regional glory in the AFC Champions League 2 and ASEAN Club Championship.

They have signed three other Lions in fullback Ryhan Stewart, wingers Farhan Zulkifli and Glenn Kweh alongside Brazilian defender Hugo Gomes, who won the 2025-26 V.League 1 title with Cong An Ha Noi.

Ilhan is looking forward to playing alongside former Dutch international Bart Ramselaar, Portuguese left-back Diogo Costa and his fellow Lions. He also hopes to improve under Sailors coach Jesus Casas.

Ilhan said: “He (Casas) told me that he has seen what I can do, and he said that there are a few positions that he sees me playing in and I’m quite versatile in the attacking third. He’s coached a lot of top footballers, and for me it’s still a learning curve. I still need to learn, improve and show what I can do.”

The 2026-27 SPL season will kick off on Sept 11 with the season’s curtain raiser, the Community Shield to be contested by the Sailors and Tampines Rovers, scheduled for Sept 6.

For now, Ilhan’s focus will be on the Lions’ July 24-Aug 26 Asean Championship campaign.

Singapore are in Group A of the Asean tournament, and will face Cambodia (July 24, away), Timor-Leste (July 27, home), defending champions Vietnam (July 31, away) and Indonesia (Aug 7, home).

“I always hope that I can be an important player for club and the country,” said Ilhan.