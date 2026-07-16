Tuchel has to take brunt of the blame for England’s loss to Argentina: Michael Owen

In this series, The Straits Times talks to key local and international sporting personalities. Today, the spotlight is on former England and Liverpool star Michael Owen, who shares where the Three Lions fell short in their bid for World Cup success. He is in Singapore for a “Breakfast with the Legend” session hosted by Adventure Cove Waterpark in Resorts World Sentosa.

Former Liverpool and England star Michael Owen is in Singapore for a “Breakfast with the Legend” session hosted by Adventure Cove Waterpark in Resorts World Sentosa.

Q: It was heartbreak for England again as they missed out on a spot in the World Cup final with a loss to Argentina earlier today. Where do you feel the game got away from England?

Michael Owen: When we scored. When we go one-nil up, there’s a common theme, and it’s happened for many, many years – that we tend to go a little bit negative, we try to protect the result, we sit back, we bring defenders on, we encourage teams to come and attack us, and everything changes.

If you look at the other semi-final the day before and watch Spain when they go one-nil up... They keep passing, keep the ball, and then they go two-nil up , whereas with us in England we score a goal, it’s ‘Oh, we’re close to being in World Cup final, let’s defend’ .

And even the manager did exactly that. He put two, three defenders on. We were doing fine, we were winning one-nil, we were playing well, so continue, we can win the game. I think we’re a better team than Argentina.

Overall, Argentina deserves to go through because we let them in the last half an hour and it was so frustrating to see.

Q: Is Thomas Tuchel to blame for the loss?

Owen: Yes, he has to take the brunt of the blame because the players can have an attitude like that, which is fine, but then for Tuchel to bring three defenders on and bring midfielders and attacking players off with half an hour to go, that sends a message to everybody. Now we’re going to defend, we’re not going to attack when we’ve got seven defenders on the pitch, are we?

England's head coach Thomas Tuchel has come under fire for his tactics in the Three Lions’ 2-1 loss to Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals. PHOTO: EPA

So absolutely, Thomas Tuchel, I thought made a poor decision, which is really strange because in previous games in the World Cup, he came out afterwards saying, ‘No, no, no, what have we got to lose? We want to keep going, this is how we’re going to play’.

But then, against Mexico, I saw the signs... The way we started getting sitting back, Mexico could easily have scored and knocked us out of the World Cup, and the problem is when you do that once and everybody praises you, then you keep doing it.

As soon as I saw the Mexico game I thought we’re going out of this World Cup. Subconsciously, we’re now going to think that this is the right thing to do, and it’s simply not.

Q: England have had several deep runs in major competitions – they reached the finals of the 2020 and 2024 Euros and the semi-finals at the 2018 and 2026 World Cups. Is how they performed this time a sign of progress, or more like a missed opportunity?

Owen: It’s good, we’re getting to semi-finals, finals regularly at major competitions. But this has to be a missed opportunity.

In the lead up to the to the semi-finals, we didn’t play anybody very good. We got to the semi-finals, yes, but we played DR Congo, Ghana, Croatia, Panama. With all due respect, they are good teams, yes, but if we had been beaten by any of those teams, it would have been a disaster.

A bit like Argentina, Argentina got a very lucky route through to the semi-finals. The first big and difficult game for both teams was the semi-finals.

We should be beating all the other teams, so if you look at the hard facts and say it’s quite good that we’ve made it to the semi-final, but when you watch it and when you look at the teams we’ve played, I think it’s a missed opportunity.

Q: Who do you think will win the final, and why?

Owen: Spain will definitely win. Spain haven’t got the greatest individual players, France probably have, but Spain as a team have everything that England do not. They are brave, courageous with the ball and Spain are just a great team that pass the ball, are confident and they just play amazing football as a collective, as a team.

Argentina are a good team but they’re not a great team, they’ve not been brilliant this tournament – they’ve struggled to get past Egypt, they struggled to get past Cape Verde, and if England hadn’t been so negative with half an hour to go, then they were struggling against us as well.

They’ve struggled through the tournament to be honest and they’ve been lucky with the teams they’ve played. Spain are a totally different team and I think they will win it and deserve to win it.

Former England and Liverpool star Michael Owen has picked Spain to win the 2026 World Cup. PHOTO: AFP

Q: You’re the last English player to win the Ballon d’Or. Nearly 25 years on, why do you think no Englishman has won it since, and does that surprise you? Among the current crop of English players, who has the potential to win the award?

Owen: This time, if we had just continued to do what we were doing yesterday, then England would be in the final. Now, somebody like Harry Kane who has smashed all goal-scoring records for Bayern Munich, if he went on to win the World Cup, then absolutely he would’ve won it.

Jude Bellingham had a fantastic tournament. If he had scored a goal in the final, he could have won it. There’s definitely players that are potentially good enough, but you need to win, and if you don’t win, then you’re not going to win it. The Ballon d’Or is probably going to be won by an Argentinian or Spanish player now.

Q: You’ve talked about the toll the game can take on young players. What’s your advice that for players that you wish someone had given you when you were breaking into Liverpool?

Owen: I don’t particularly look back and wish I did anything different. I feel as if I handled myself at a young age as well as anybody probably has ever done it. I was the top goal scorer in the Premier League at 17 and 18, and scoring goals in the World Cup at 18, and I’m the second youngest Ballon d’Or winner.

So I handled being young quite well, but obviously we see it all the time, different problems with being young and having fame or having money.

Everything in football is your mentality. Lots of people can run, they’re fit and they’ve got skills and whatever, but the bottom line is the great players have a really strong mentality, and it’s keeping humble and never thinking that you’re the superstar.

Even if you are the superstar, it’s about having a different mindset now, one that is scared of anybody being as good as you and always finding ways to motivate yourself to be the best.

Anybody that comes in, scores one goal, and thinks I’m a professional footballer, I’ve got lots of money, I’m great, you will only hear of them for about two weeks, three weeks.

Q: Resorts World Sentosa is hosting this “Breakfast with the Legend” event. How has your experience been at the resort, and how does it compare to other places where you’ve met fans?

Owen: My first impression is amazing. I only arrived about four or five hours ago, and it was dark, but my room is fantastic. Just having a quick tour around that, coming here to the press conference and looking at all the swimming pools and the quality of the resort looks amazing, so I’m looking forward to my stay here. It looks pretty special.