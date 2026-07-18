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From Texas barbecue to the charming Erling Haaland and Donald Trump, who came up tops at the World Cup? As the tournament comes to a close on July 19, The Sunday Times picks its top five winners and losers.

Norway fans do the Viking row outside the stadium before their quarter-final match against England.

Winners

American grub

An unexpected star of the World Cup which has helped to win over visiting fans? American food.

From Texas barbecue to taco trucks and Philly cheesesteaks, international fans tucked into these local delights, and videos of them – particularly the ones from Japan – marvelling at the gigantic portions and yummy goodness went viral on social media.

Chains like Waffle House, In-N-Out and Chick-fil-A (which US men’s national team coach Mauricio Pochettino declared he loves) also became instant fan favourites, while others celebrated the free drink refills and salsa.

A surprise hit was ranch dressing, and some fans even tried to smuggle bottles home in their luggage, prompting airport authorities to issue a warning about the legal carry-on liquid limit.

For this reporter, after nearly three weeks travelling across several states during the tournament, the real man of the match award winners were the barbecue in Arlington, burgers in Los Angeles and New York’s bagels. – Deepanraj Ganesan

A video of a man helping Japanese football fans with their first order at fast food chain In-N-Out went viral, with social media users commenting that good food is universal. ST PHOTO: DEEPANRAJ GANESAN

Mexican fans

Mexican supporters would certainly be top contenders if “best fan” awards were handed out. A nation that clearly loves it football, the hosts were out in their celebratory and colourful best.

And that love was not solely for Mexicans, as they were happy to infect others with their passion.

On social media, countless videos show fun-loving South Korean tourists partying and enjoying World Cup festivities with locals.

But the fan who stole the show was Merlin the duck. Dressed in the national team’s colours, Merlin became an unlikely internet sensation. Videos of the waddling fan parading through Mexico City racked up millions of views across social media and Merlin even met Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. – Deepanraj Ganesan

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum pets Merlin, a duck wearing the jersey of the Mexican national football team. PHOTO: REUTERS

Erling Haaland

Norway striker Haaland did not win the World Cup or the Golden Boot, but he sure won over the Internet with his goofy and gentlemanly ways. How many times in the past month have you caught yourself chanting Haaland, Haaland, to the tune of German disco song Moskau, or tried the Haaland Walk?

Erling Haaland carries a stuffed raccoon as he gets off the plane after Norway were eliminated from the World Cup. PHOTO: REUTERS

The 25-year-old was all business on the pitch with seven goals in five games in his World Cup debut, but it was also refreshing to see how the superstar does not take himself too seriously. The quirky Norwegian even brought home a US$750 (S$970) taxidermied raccoon, which has since sold out online.

Aside from self-deprecating posts on Snapchats and charming Chinese fans with his Mandarin as a herbal tea ambassador, he also spoke glowingly of their quarter-final opponents England and Jude Bellingham.

No doubt his market value will increase as a result of his talents, but also for his unpolished charm in this age of shameless self-marketing and promotion. – David Lee

Social media kings

In football, 90 minutes can change everything. A nation’s fortunes, a player’s career, or as the World Cup proved, one’s social media clout.

Before their match against Spain, Cape Verde’s 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha had about 50,000 Instagram followers. That jumped to more than 29 million after a masterclass against the former world champions.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha’s heroics were lauded at the World Cup and saw his Instagram following skyrocket from 50,000 to over 29 million. PHOTO: REUTERS

New Zealand defender Tim Payne did not even need to kick a ball for his Instagram following to balloon from 5,000 to over five million. Before the competition began, Argentinian influencer Valen Scarsini dubbed him the World Cup’s “least known” player based on his social media following and urged people to change that.

Then there was the Haaland effect. The Norway striker’s goals and offbeat personality made him one of the tournament’s most talked about players, but even people who merely looked like him found themselves going viral.

American content creator Emma Willman gained nearly 125,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok after fans spotted their resemblance, and she fully embraced the joke by hosting a Haaland lookalike contest in Miami ahead of the Norway-England clash. – Kimberly Kwek

The Tartan Army

Scotland may have crashed out at the group stage, but their Tartan Army left an indelible mark on this World Cup – not with goals, but an unquenchable thirst.

Within days of touching down in Boston, their fans had drunk four times what Sam Adams’ downtown taproom typically sells during a Fourth of July weekend, draining nearly 90 kegs and forcing emergency beer deliveries. Tennent’s Lager, previously stocked at just one Boston pub, had to be rushed to 76 locations to meet demand.

Beyond their thirst, the Tartan Army brought bagpipes, kilts and full-throated singing to American streets, marching to Boston Stadium behind pipers and turning downtown bars into makeshift beer gardens.

In a tournament of superstars, Scotland’s supporters proved that a football nation’s spirit is not always measured in trophies – kegs will do, too. – Melvyn Teoh

Losers

Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump holds up a red card as he meets with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. PHOTO: REUTERS

The Guardian said it best with the line, “Where he goes, sporting defeat follows”. For Team USA, they were all the better when US President Donald Trump was not in attendance, winning two of their three group games to advance to the knockout round.

When he did get involved, chaos and controversy ensued. Ahead of the team’s round of 16 match against Belgium, Trump revealed that he had asked FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review and overturn an automatic one-match suspension for American striker Folarin Balogun.

In a surprise move, FIFA suspended the ban, clearing the star forward to play. The move sparked controversy and outrage from European body UEFA and the Belgian team. The hosts were eventually booted out by Belgium, who later took to social media to mock the US chief.

It left a dark mark on a tournament that had otherwise generated enormous goodwill for the host nation, both on and off the field. And who knows what he’ll do in the final. – Deepanraj Ganesan

Hydration breaks

FIFA had insisted that the three-minute hydration breaks, taken roughly 22 minutes into each half of every single World Cup match, were introduced purely to protect players from North America’s brutal summer heat.

But it did not take long for the cynics to be proven right.

Unlike previous tournaments, where drinks breaks were called at a referee’s discretion once temperatures crossed a threshold, this time the breaks are mandatory in every match, even in air-conditioned, sheltered stadiums.

FIFA opened the door for broadcasters to sell advertising during the breaks, with Fox reportedly charging up to US$750,000 per spot.

Players and pundits were not fooled either. Virgil van Dijk called the breaks “not great,” while former England footballers Roy Keane and Alan Shearer complained they were killing the game’s momentum and handing coaches free timeouts to reset tactics.

It was clear, the thirst being quenched was FIFA’s for advertising dollars. – Melvyn Teoh

Fifa’s clean stadium policy

As it turns out, there is no better way to get people talking about a brand than pretending it is not there.

Under FIFA’s clean stadium policy, every World Cup venue was stripped of non-sponsor branding. SoFi Stadium was temporarily renamed Los Angeles Stadium, MetLife to New York New Jersey Stadium and Levi’s Stadium to San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Rather than lament their disappearing signages, brands treated debranding as a creative brief.

Levi’s leaned into the joke, as while its logo was covered with a white tarp, the unmistakable batwing silhouette stayed visible and the brand ran with its new look across social media.

Heinz also got in on the fun after its condiment bottles at stadiums were covered in black tape to hide the branding.

The company responded by releasing its own “Unofficial Stadium Ketchup”, complete with blocked-out labels. – Kimberly Kwek

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s last dance at the World Cup showed that maybe his time is up. PHOTO: AFP

Putting aside the snide remarks and less-than-gracious comments in press conferences, Cristiano Ronaldo forced an entire generation of talented Portuguese players to bend to his will and play a system with him as a focal point. As a result, he scored only three goals – a penalty against Croatia and two against minnows Uzbekistan.

His record of scoring in six World Cups will be tough to beat, but so will his ego.

After Portugal’s elimination, he bizarrely compared their Euro 2016 triumph – yes the one where he acted like an assistant coach in the final after going off with an injury – to winning a World Cup, and said on Instagram that it is a victory of millions.

Okay, we get it. It’s painful for the Portuguese Peacock to accept that he will never win the World Cup, and even tougher to concede that Lionel Messi is the GOAT. But surely there was a classier way to mark his last dance? – David Lee

Connected ball technology – Saviour or sham?

If there is one piece of technology that sums up this World Cup’s love-hate relationship with tech, it would be the Connected Ball Technology. The sensor-embedded Adidas Trionda ball promised precision, but has delivered controversy instead.

Croatia’s round of 32 exit still stings after a stoppage-time equaliser against Portugal was chalked off when the “heartbeat” sensor detected the faintest of touches – possibly just Igor Matanovic’s hair – to rule Mario Pasalic offside.

Weeks later, the same technology drew the opposite complaint; in the quarter-final Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland watched his goal kick appear to clip an overhead camera cable, changing its trajectory before falling to England’s feet. Yet FIFA insisted the sensor showed no contact, and Jude Bellingham’s equaliser stood.

Not all of it has been bad. Sweden benefited when a Mattias Svanberg goal, initially ruled out, was restored after sensors confirmed Alexander Isak’s pivotal touch. But the jury is still out on whether the tech is a saviour or a sham. – Melvyn Teoh