Stayhome guide for Tuesday: Learn to play the piano from an app, cook stir-fried beef and more

1. LEARN: To play the piano from an app



PHOTO: FLOWKEY



Dust off the keys of the family piano and revisit your childhood music lessons during the circuit breaker period, with the help of online piano apps available on Android and iOS. Apps to download include Piano Academy - Learn Piano and flowkey: Learn piano (above).

INFO: Free with in-app purchases on Apple's App Store and Google Play

2. LISTEN: Everyday sounds of house cleaning

Soothe your frazzled nerves and embrace being at home during the circuit breaker with this series of autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) videos by The Straits Times.

Across the island, ST video journalists document the mesmerising everyday soundscapes of their own homes.

This video explores the sounds of cleaning in a Punggol apartment: mopping the floor, doing the laundry and more. ASMR videos relax the viewer by producing a pleasant tingling sensation.

3. WATCH: E-sports and online gaming streams



PHOTO: ELECTRONIC ARTS



Regular sporting events have been put on hiatus and beaten a hasty retreat to the virtual realm.

Watch livestreams of e-sports such as Fifa online or catch Formula 1 drivers racing pro-gamers on virtual tracks and see who comes out on top.

This may also be the time to finally find out why there is so much fuss over popular gaming streamers such as Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, who made about US$10 million (S$14.2 million) in 2018 by making videos of himself playing games and entertaining people from home.

INFO: Ninja's steam on Mixer

CLICK HERE FOR MORE THINGS TO DO

4. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Stir-fried beef with ginger and scallion



ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



The theme of this circuit breaker period is compromise. The willingness to compromise has its rewards.

For too long, I had ignored the flavourful goodness of less popular cuts. I spent most of my life salivating over ribeye, tenderloin and the ultimate porterhouse. But I was clueless when it came to cuts such as flank steak.

READ MORE HERE

5. Covid-19 stay-home guide: Decent fish and chips for a good cause



Battered Fish & Chips and Pan Grilled Striploin Steak from Professor Brawn Cafe. ST PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE



Tuck into a plate of fish and chips and, at the same time, help the disadvantaged and people with special needs.

Professor Brawn Cafe, located at the autism-focused Pathlight School in Ang Mo Kio, provides work and training opportunities for its students. It has a simple menu of casual Western fare and is open to the public. There is another outlet, Professor Brawn Bistro, near Redhill MRT station.

READ MORE HERE