Decent fish and chips for a good cause

Tuck into a plate of fish and chips and, at the same time, help the disadvantaged and people with special needs.

Professor Brawn Cafe, located at the autism-focused Pathlight School in Ang Mo Kio, provides work and training opportunities for its students. It has a simple menu of casual Western fare and is open to the public. There is another outlet, Professor Brawn Bistro, near Redhill MRT station.

The social enterprise cafe offers islandwide delivery with a minimum $8 fee, but when I texted the number on its Facebook page, I was advised to order via the Grab platform because I lived near the school. Delivery cost me only $3.20 that way.

Living in the vicinity has another advantage. The Battered Fish & Chips ($15.90) arrived with the batter still crisp. The fries, however, did not survive the journey so well. They could have been sitting in the cafe for too long, because they were pale and cold.

The pollock fish tasted decent, much like what one would expect from something in that price range. The housemade tartar sauce was also delicious and would come in handy if your fish arrived slightly dry.

The dish included a small salad dressed in what looked like thousand island sauce. An appetising blend of sweet and sour, it was very good.

The Pan Grilled Striploin Steak ($20.90) would have been better if it had come medium rare instead of well done. Fortunately, it was not all dried out yet.

The meat was not tough - not even the ribbon of tissue on the side, which I enjoyed for its nice chew.

The New Zealand chilled beef was rather bland, but it was saved by a delicious housemade sauce that reminded me of light miso.

The steak came with wonderful potato wedges that were crisp outside and soft inside, and the same delicious salad as the fish and chips.