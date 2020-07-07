Stayhome guide for Tuesday: Create watercolour artworks, make golden bean curd puffs and more

1. CELEBRATE: WORLD WATERCOLOR MONTH



Show off your watercolour artworks with the official hashtag #WorldWatercolorMonth. PHOTOS: DOODLEWASHED/INSTAGRAM



July is World Watercolor Month, a global charity event to raise awareness for arts education started by Charlie O'Shields, creator of popular art blog Doodlewash.

Show off your watercolour artworks with the official hashtag #WorldWatercolorMonth and get inspired to paint with 31 painting prompts by Doodlewash. Today's prompt is "Free".

Info: Artists Network website

2. REVISIT: THE PAST



1958 film Sumpah Pontianak. PHOTO: CATHAY-KERIS



Local artist Toh Hun Ping, who also runs the Singapore Film Locations Archive website, has been uploading old films of Singapore and Malaya, as well as classic Hollywood films that depict the region onto YouTube daily in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Catch 1958 film Sumpah Pontianak (The Curse Of Pontianak) or classic Malay film Miskin (1952) starring P. Ramlee all in a dedicated playlist titled Films Of Singapore And Malaya Daily.

New additions include Orang Minyak (1958), a horror classic by director L. Krishnan.

Watch here: YouTube

3. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Crispy golden bean curd puffs



Dipping the bean curd puffs in beaten eggs before frying makes them crispy and gives them a deeper golden colour. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Deep-fried stuffed tau pok (dried bean curd puffs) require a good measure of self-control if you do not want to end up eating most of them fresh from the wok, before the dish even makes it to the table.

You can make your own fish paste - go for mackerel as the fish meat has a bouncy texture. Or use squid to blend into a paste. Remember to remove the squid skin so you do not end up with paste that has a purplish hue.

If you choose to make your own paste, do season to taste with salt or light soya sauce.

READ MORE HERE

4. 30 Days Of Art With NAC: Lamentations by Amanda Chong



ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL



Perhaps all this was to awaken us to shapes of suffering: the bruise encircling a nurse's mouth as she peels off her mask. Malls sparkling expectantly for no one. The migrants who built them huddled shoulder to shoulder on backs of trucks - all this we allowed to go past us without second glance.

All this, we only began to see when we were made to stand a metre apart: a woman amid laden grocery carts cradling a bag of rice because all you need for porridge is water. A security guard falls asleep on his feet, then dreams of his daughter across the closed border. She wobbles on a stool, lathers her small hands with suds - I love you. Don't be sick. I love you again - her voice wanders

through lonely cities once thronged with people. Death distends, numbers lose their weight. At home, statistics split workers' dorms from the rest of us. Our comfort feels like shame at first, then swells into an unsettling need for change. We must find the cracks where light comes through, then prise them wider. On Sunday, a taxi driver muses to his only passenger: How beautiful the empty roads, now we see more clearly the trees. I finally hear something

READ MORE HERE

CLICK HERE FOR MORE THINGS TO DO