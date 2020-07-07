5 Things to do today

1 CELEBRATE: WORLD WATERCOLOR MONTH

July is World Watercolor Month, a global charity event to raise awareness for arts education started by Charlie O'Shields, creator of popular art blog Doodlewash.

Show off your watercolour artworks with the official hashtag #WorldWatercolorMonth and get inspired to paint with 31 painting prompts by Doodlewash. Today's prompt is "Free".

Info: bit.ly/2ZylMQ4

2 WATCH: THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB

The Baby-Sitters Club book series by Ann M. Martin, targeted at children and young teenagers, were huge in the 1980s and 1990s.

For a blast of the past, check out the small screen adaptation of these books set in 2020.

The brand new series premiered last Friday on streaming service Netflix and stars a talented young cast (Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Xochitl Gomez, Malia Baker and Sophie Grace) as well as Alicia Silverstone - a 1990s icon herself, having been the star of cult teenage film Clueless (1995).

Info: To watch the trailer, go to bit.ly/3f0SDnq

3 BUY: LOCAL LITERATURE

Local independent publisher Epigram is holding a sale, with 20 per cent off all books on its online store to celebrate the birthday of the company as well as its founder Edmund Wee.

To get the discount, just use the code HBD. The discount is available until Sunday.

Get books for kids like the Sengkang Snoopers series by Peter Tan, better known as playwright Tan Tarn How, and the Secrets Of Singapore series - a non-fiction account of everything Singaporean like the Botanic Gardens and National Gallery Singapore.

There are also timely books like Alex Au's new mini book The Trouble With Foreign Workers and award-winning novels like Jeremy Tiang's State Of Emergency.

Info: shop.epigrambooks.sg

4 REVISIT: THE PAST

Local artist Toh Hun Ping, who also runs the Singapore Film Locations Archive website, has been uploading old films of Singapore and Malaya, as well as classic Hollywood films that depict the region onto YouTube daily in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

Catch 1958 film Sumpah Pontianak (The Curse Of Pontianak) or classic Malay film Miskin (1952) starring P. Ramlee all in a dedicated playlist titled Films Of Singapore And Malaya Daily.

New additions include Orang Minyak (1958), a horror classic by director L. Krishnan.

Info: bit.ly/3e1C3m1

5 READ: COSTUME ANALYSIS

Even celebrity fashion bloggers need to find new content as the Covid-19 pandemic has kept celebrities at home, with red carpet events cancelled or on hold.

Enter One Iconic Look - a new costume analysis series by fashion and celebrity bloggers Tom Fitzgerald and Lorenzo Marquez.

They dissect costumes across different eras like Marilyn Monroe's pink Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend gown in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953), Carrie Fisher's white Princess Leia dress in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977) and Keira Knightley's sexy green gown in Atonement (2007).

Info: www.tomandlorenzo.com/tag/one-iconic-look

Compiled by Jan Lee