Lamentations by Amanda Chong

Perhaps all this was to awaken us to shapes of suffering: the bruise encircling a nurse's mouth as she peels off her mask. Malls sparkling expectantly for no one. The migrants who built them huddled shoulder to shoulder on backs of trucks - all this we allowed to go past us without second glance.

All this, we only began to see when we were made to stand a metre apart: a woman amid laden grocery carts cradling a bag of rice because all you need for porridge is water. A security guard falls asleep on his feet, then dreams of his daughter across the closed border. She wobbles on a stool, lathers her small hands with suds - I love you. Don't be sick. I love you again - her voice wanders

through lonely cities once thronged with people. Death distends, numbers lose their weight. At home, statistics split workers' dorms from the rest of us. Our comfort feels like shame at first, then swells into an unsettling need for change. We must find the cracks where light comes through, then prise them wider. On Sunday, a taxi driver muses to his only passenger: How beautiful the empty roads, now we see more clearly the trees. I finally hear something

shaped like praise. Each morning, there is a moment before anything bad happens - I see this as promise. Each morning, the dark side of our planet curves towards a certain sun. I call this grace.

• Amanda Chong, 30, is the author of poetry collection Professions (2016). She works with children from low-income families through non-profit ReadAble and during the circuit breaker, has worked with them on reflecting on the pandemic, such as the digital divide in home-based learning or the impact of Covid-19 on migrant workers.

