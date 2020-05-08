Stayhome guide for Friday: Make your own kaya, sweat it out in a HIIT boxing class and more

1. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Make your own kaya



ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Why make kaya when you can buy it?

For one thing, it is a good way to give your arms a workout - there is a lot of whisking involved.

You will also be helping to keep a waning tradition alive.

2. Covid-19 stay-home guide: Irresistible earthy flavours



ST PHOTOS: TAN HSUEH YUN



Chef Sebastian Ng is not a flashy character by any stretch of the imagination. But I have always thought of him as someone whom I can rely on to cook a solid meal, without frivolous bells and whistles. He established himself first at Ember and is now chef-owner of Venue By Sebastian in Downtown Gallery.

His food, and that of chef de cuisine Jonathan Lee, is well-thought through and perfect for coronavirus times. Options include buttermilk fried chicken, grilled pork, steaks and braised lamb. They sound basic, but have little touches that elevate them.

My meal starts on a high note with Taramasalata ($14) and it is not the meze as you know it, with the bread or potato base. Instead, it has thick and rich labne or strained yogurt cheese, topped with crispy quinoa, mentaiko XO sauce and tobiko.

3. EXERCISE: Sweat it out in a HIIT boxing class



PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Active lifestyle magazine Shape, published by SPH Magazines, has been conducting livestream workout classes daily through the Instagram Live platform.

Today's session, which starts at 6pm, is a 40-minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) boxing workout with trainers Victoria Martin and Bryan Tay from fitness and boxing studio Boom.

You will need exercise mats, and training shoes are recommended.

Info: Shape's Instagram page

4. WATCH: Royston Tan's short films on Singapore



PHOTO: REWIND SINGAPORE/FACEBOOK



Award-winning home-grown film-maker Royston Tan is using the current downtime to dig up old and unused footage that he has shot around Singapore in the last decade.

He has assembled them into Rewind Singapore, a weekly series of two-minute films that will be shared on Facebook and Instagram.

The first episode uploaded this week features scenes of the old Keretapi Tanah Melayu or KTM trains that used to run across Singapore. Viewers are also encouraged to share their memories of these trains in the comments section.

Info: Rewind Singapore Facebook and Instagram

