5 Things to do today

1 EXERCISE: Sweat it out in a HIIT boxing class

Active lifestyle magazine Shape, published by SPH Magazines, has been conducting livestream workout classes daily through the Instagram Live platform.

Today's session, which starts at 6pm, is a 40-minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) boxing workout with trainers Victoria Martin and Bryan Tay from fitness and boxing studio Boom.

You will need exercise mats, and training shoes are recommended.

Info: instagram.com/shapesingapore

2 CELEBRATE:Mother's Day

During circuit breaker, mothers have had to juggle multiple roles at home.

To honour these special women, Families for Life has set up a list of online activities on Sunday, from 10am to 9pm. This includes a concert at 8pm featuring singers such as Aisyah Aziz and Joanna Dong, as well as a singalong segment.

Families can also post their dedications on Facebook, with the hashtag #FFLMothersDay. Selected dedications will be read by stars Kit Chan, Stefanie Sun and JJ Lin on the show.

Info: facebook.com/familiesforlife.sg

3 LEARN: Resources for young children

MindChamps PreSchool is giving free access to more than 20 hours worth of home-based activity ideas for children aged two to six.

Besides research-based educational resources for home-based learning, there are also fun interactive quizzes and games that parents and children can play together.

Write in We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

Parents can also pick up tips and strategies on how to best nurture children cooped up at home.

Info: mindchamps.org/home-based-learning-resources

4 DISCOVER:How Ramadan is celebrated during circuit breaker

The local Muslim community has had to find ways to adjust during the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan Together is a month-long initiative by the National Heritage Board that delves into the deeper meaning of the month and explores how community activities have now moved online.

These include virtual break-fast sessions, video recipes on favourite Hari Raya dishes and an online concert.

Info: roots.sg/ramadan

5 WATCH: Royston Tan's short films on Singapore

Award-winning home-grown film-maker Royston Tan is using the current downtime to dig up old and unused footage that he has shot around Singapore in the last decade.

He has assembled them into Rewind Singapore, a weekly series of two-minute films that will be shared on Facebook and Instagram.

The first episode uploaded this week features scenes of the old Keretapi Tanah Melayu or KTM trains that used to run across Singapore. Viewers are also encouraged to share their memories of these trains in the comments section.

Info: facebook.com/rewindsingapore/ and instagram.com/rewindsingapore

Compiled by Eddino Abdul Hadi