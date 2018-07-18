Full list of Michelin Singapore's 50 Bib Gourmand eateries for 2018

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Michelin Guide has announced its Bib Gourmand list for 2018, comprising 50 restaurants and hawker stalls.
This is 12 more than last year's list.
Of the 50 listed, 28 are hawker stalls, with new entrants including Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck at Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre and Rolina Traditional Hainanese Curry Puff at Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market & Food Centre.
Here are the details of all 50 of them.
Hawker centre stalls
1. A Noodle Story
Address: 7 Maxwell Road, Amoy Street Food Centre #01-39
Opening hours: Monday to Friday (11.15pm to 2.30pm, 5.30pm to 7.30pm), Saturday (10.30am to 1.30pm), closed on Sunday and public holidays
2. Alliance Seafood
Address: 500 Clemenceau Avenue, Newton Food Centre #01-27
Opening hours: Thursday to Tuesday (1pm to midnight), closed on Wednesday
3. Ah Er Soup
Address: 3 Yuan Ching Road, #01-143, S618642
Opening hours: Daily (11am to 9pm)
4. Balestier Road Hoover Rojak
Address: Block 90 Whampoa Drive, Whampoa Makan Place #01-06
Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday (10.30am to 4pm), closed on Monday and Tuesday
5. Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang (New Entry)
Address: 115 Bukit Merah View, #01-51, Singapore 151115
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday (11am to 1.30pm), closed on Sunday
6. Chey Sua Carrot Cake
Address: Blk 127, Toa Payoh Lor 1, #02-30
Telephone: 6254 6323
Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday (6am to 1pm), closed on Monday
7. Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck (New Entry)
Address: 20 Ghim Moh Road, #01-161, S270020
Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday (10am to 8pm)
8. Depot Road Zhen Shan Mei Claypot Laksa
Address: Block 119, Bukit Merah Lane 1, Alexandra Village #01-75
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday (9am to 4pm), closed on Sunday
9. Famous Sungei Road Trishaw Laksa
Address: Block 513A Upper Cross Street, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre #02-66
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday (11.30am to 5pm), closed on Sunday
10. Fresh Taste Big Prawn Noodle (New Entry)
Address: 70 Zion Rd, S247792
Opening hours: Monday to Friday (6pm to 11.30pm), Satuday and Sunday (12pm to 1am)
11. Heng Carrot Cake (New Entry)
Address: 500 Clemenceau Avenue North, #01-28, 229495
Opening hours: Daily (5pm to 1am)
12. Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee
Address: 30 Seng Poh Road, Tiong Bahru Market #02-01
13. Hong Kong Yummy Soup (New Entry)
Address: 7 Maxwell Road, Amoy Street Food Centre #01-18
Telephone: 6221 1155
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday (10am to 4pm), closed on Sunday and public holidays
14. Hong Kee Beef Noodle
Address: 7 Maxwell Road, Amoy Street Food Centre #01-42
Opening hours: Monday to Friday (11am to 7.30pm); Saturday & Sunday (9am to 2.30pm)
15. Hoo Kee Bak Chang
Address: 7 Maxwell Road, Amoy Street Food Centre #01-18
Telephone: 6221 1155
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday (10am to 4pm), closed on Sunday and public holidays
Read about the history of this 69-year-old stall here.
16. J2 Famous Crispy Curry Puff
Address: 7 Maxwell Road, Amoy Street Food Centre #01-21
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday (8am to 4pm), closed on Sundays and public holidays
17. Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow (New Entry)
Address: 51 Old Airport Rd, #01-12, S390051
Opening hours: Monday to Friday, and every alternate Saturday (11am to 10pm), closed on Sunday
18. Lian He Ben Ji Claypot Rice (New Entry)
Address: 335 Smith Street, 02-197/198/199, S050335
Telephone: 6227 2470
Opening hours: Friday to Wednesday (4.30pm to 10pm), closed on Tuesday
19. Na Na Homemade Curry (Bukit Merah)
Address: 115 Bukit Merah View, S151115
Telephone: 9106 4316
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday (11am to 7pm), closed on Sunday.
20. New Lucky Claypot Rice
Address: Block 44, Holland Drive Market & Food Centre #02-19
Telephone: 6778 7808
Opening hours: 11am to 1pm, 5pm to 8pm, closed on Wednesdays
21. Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee (New Entry)
Address: 531A Upper Cross St, S051531
Telephone: 6225 5632
Opening hours: Open daily (7am to 9pm)
22. Rolina Traditional Hainanese Curry Puff (New Entry)
Address: Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market and Food Centre, 6 Tanjong Pagar Plaza, #02-15, Singapore 081006
Telephone: 9234 0521
Opening hours: Open daily (9am to 2pm)
Read our review of Rolina Curry Puffs here.
Love your curry puffs? We've got a roundup of the best around the island.
23. Shi Hui Yuan
Address: 159 Mei Chin Road #02-33
Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday (7.30am to 2pm), closed on Mondays and Tuesdays)
24. Shi Wei Da (New Entry)
Address: Fengshan Market and Food Centre, Blk 85 Bedok North Street 4, #01-41, S460085
25. Tai Wah Pork Noodle (New Entry)
Address: 531A Upper Cross St, #02-16, S051531
Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday (9.30am to 7.30pm), closed on Monday
26. Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice
Address: 1 Kadayanallur Street, Maxwell Food Centre #01-10/11
Telephone: 6448 0120
Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday (10am to 8pm), closed on Mondays
27. Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice
Address: 30 Seng Poh Road, Tiong Bahru Market #02-82
Opening hours: 10am to 9pm
28. Tiong Bahru Yi Sheng Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee (New Entry)
Address: 6 Jalan Bukit Merah, #01-13, S150006
Telephone: 9862 9296
Opening hours: Wednesday to Monday (3pm to 10.45pm), closed on Tuesday
Restaurants
29. Bar-Roque Grill
Address: 165 Tanjong Pagar Road #01-00
Telephone: 6444 9672/9115 6686
Website: http://www.bar-roque.com.sg
30. Ka-Soh
Address: 2 College Road, Alumni Medical Centre
Telephone: 6473 6686
Opening hours: Opens daily (11.45am to 2.30pm, 5.30pm to 10.45pm)
31. Kok Sen Restaurant
Address: 30 Keong Saik Road
Telephone: 6223 2005
Opening hours: Opens daily (11.30am to 2pm, 5pm to 11pm)
32. Lagnaa
Address: 6 Upper Dickson Road
Telephone: 6296 1215
Opening hours: Opens daily (11.30am to midnight)
33. Liao Fan Hawker Chan
Address: 78, Smith Street
Opening hours: Opens daily (10am to 8pm), closed on Wednesdays
Read about interview with hawker Chan here.
34. Man Man
Address: 1, Keong Saik Road, #01-01
Telephone: 6222 0678
Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays (11.30am to 3pm, last order at 2.30pm), (6pm to 10.30pm, last order at 10pm); closed on Sundays
35. Muthu’s Curry (New Entry)
Address: 138 Race Course Rd, #01-01, S218591
Telephone: 6392 1722
Opening hours: Opens daily (10.30am to 10.30pm)
36. New Ubin Seafood
Address: 63 Hillview Avenue, Level 6
Telephone: 6466 9558
Opening hours: Open daily (11am to 3pm, 5.30pm to 10pm)
37. Sik Bao Sin (Desmond's Creation) (New Entry)
Address: 592 Geylang Road, S389531
Telephone: 6744 3757
Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday (11.45am to 2.30pm, 5.45pm to 9.30pm), closed on Monday
38. Song Fa Bak Kut Teh
Address: 11, New Bridge Road
Telephone: 6438 2858
Opening hours: Open daily (11am to 10pm)
39. The Blue Ginger
Address: 97, Tanjong Pagar Road
Telephone: 6222 3928
Opening hours: Mondays to Sundays, 12pm to 3pm (last order 2.15pm), 6.30pm to 10.30pm (last order 9.45pm)
40. The Coconut Club (New Entry)
Address: 6 Ann Siang Hill, S069787
Telephone: 6635 2999
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday (11am to 3pm, 6pm to 9.30pm), Sunday (11am to 3pm)
41. Shirokane Tori-tama
Address: 11, Unity Street
Opening hours: 6pm to 11pm
42. True Blue Cuisine
Address: 49 Armenian Street
Telephone: 6440 0449
Opening hours: 11.30am-2.30pm, 5.30pm-9.30pm
43. Whole Earth
Address: 76 Peck Seah Street
Telephone: 6323 3308
Opening hours: 11.30am to 3pm, 5.30pm to 10pm
44. Yhingthai Palace
Address: 36 Purvis Street
Telephone: 6337 1161
Opening hours: 11.30am to 2pm, 6pm to 10pm
45. Zaffron Kitchen
Address: 2 outlets, including 135/137 East Coast Road
Telephone: 6440 6786
Opening hours: 11.30am to 10pm daily
Street Food
46. Bismillah Biryani
Address: 50 Dunlop Street
Telephone: 9382 7937
Opening hours: 11.30am to 9.30pm (Wednesday to Monday, closed on Tuesdays)
47. Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood (New Entry)
Address: 323 Geylang Rd S389359
Telephone: 9842 2941
Opening hours: Open daily (4pm to 4am)
48. Sin Huat Eating House
Address: 659/661 Lorong 35 Geylang
Telephone: 6744 9755
Opening hours: Open daily (6.30pm to 1am)
49. Sin Kee Famous Cantonese Chicken Rice (New Entry)
Address: 40 Holland Drive, S270040
Telephone: 8428 7865
Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday (11am to 4pm), closed on Monday
50. Zai Shun Curry Fish Head
Address: 253, Jurong East Street 24, #01-205
Telephone: 6560 8594
Opening hours: Open daily (7am to 3pm), closed on Wednesdays.