Full list of Michelin Singapore's 50 Bib Gourmand eateries for 2018

Fifty local hawker stalls and restaurants made it to the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand list 2018, up from 38 last year. Among them are 17 new stalls, five were dropped from last year's list.
Home made carrot cake with prawn and oyster omelette from Heng Carrot Cake at Newton Food Centre. PHOTO: ST FILE
Home made carrot cake with prawn and oyster omelette from Heng Carrot Cake at Newton Food Centre. PHOTO: ST FILE
The signature Nasi Lemak from The Coconut Club. PHOTO: MAKANSUTRA
The signature Nasi Lemak from The Coconut Club. PHOTO: MAKANSUTRA
Bar-Roque Bar & Grill's rotisserie duck.PHOTO: BT FILE
Bar-Roque Bar & Grill's rotisserie duck.PHOTO: BT FILE
Staff preparing food at Eminent Frog Porridge and seafood, located at Geylang Lorong 19. PHOTO: ST FILE
Staff preparing food at Eminent Frog Porridge and seafood, located at Geylang Lorong 19. PHOTO: ST FILE
Claypot rice from New Lucky Claypot Rice. PHOTO: BT FILE
Claypot rice from New Lucky Claypot Rice. PHOTO: BT FILE
Mr Tham Niap Tong of Rolina Curry Puff. He has two Rolina Curry Puffs outlets, one at Serangoon Gardens and one at Tanjong Pagar Plaza. He started selling curry puffs by the roadside at Novena Church, which was how Rolina – a mispronunciation of Novena – came about. He has been running the business for the past 65 years.PHOTO: ST FILE
Mr Tham Niap Tong of Rolina Curry Puff. He has two Rolina Curry Puffs outlets, one at Serangoon Gardens and one at Tanjong Pagar Plaza. He started selling curry puffs by the roadside at Novena Church, which was how Rolina – a mispronunciation of Novena – came about. He has been running gthe business for the past 65 years.PHOTO: ST FILE
Chicken rice from Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER
Chicken rice from Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER
Claypot yong tau foo from Kok Sen Restaurant.
Claypot yong tau foo from Kok Sen Restaurant. ST PHOTO: TAN HSUEH YUN
SINGAPORE - The Singapore Michelin Guide has announced its Bib Gourmand list for 2018, comprising 50 restaurants and hawker stalls. 

This is 12 more than last year's list. 

Of the 50 listed, 28 are hawker stalls, with new entrants including Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck at Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre and Rolina Traditional Hainanese Curry Puff at Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market & Food Centre.

Here are the details of all 50 of them. 

Hawker centre stalls

1. A Noodle Story


Ramen from A Noodle Story. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO

Address: 7 Maxwell Road, Amoy Street Food Centre #01-39
Opening hours: Monday to Friday (11.15pm to 2.30pm, 5.30pm to 7.30pm), Saturday (10.30am to 1.30pm), closed on Sunday and public holidays

2. Alliance Seafood


Fish head curry from Alliance Seafood. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Address: 500 Clemenceau Avenue, Newton Food Centre #01-27
Opening hours:  Thursday to Tuesday (1pm to midnight), closed on Wednesday

3. Ah Er Soup 


Ah Er Soup at ABC Brickworks Food Centre. ST PHOTO: SZU-JIN LIAN

Ah Er Herbal Soup owners preparing the soup before the shop's opening

Address: 3 Yuan Ching Road, #01-143, S618642
Opening hours: Daily (11am to 9pm)

4. Balestier Road Hoover Rojak


Balestier Road Hoover Rojak. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Address: Block 90 Whampoa Drive, Whampoa Makan Place #01-06
Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday (10.30am to 4pm), closed on Monday and Tuesday

5. Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang (New Entry)


Mutton soup from Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang at Bukit Merah View Food Centre. PHOTO: MAKANSUTRA

Address: 115 Bukit Merah View, #01-51, Singapore 151115
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday (11am to 1.30pm), closed on Sunday

6. Chey Sua Carrot Cake


Carrot cake from Chey Sua Carrot Cake. PHOTO: KF SEETOH

Address: Blk 127, Toa Payoh Lor 1, #02-30
Telephone: 6254 6323 
Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday (6am to 1pm), closed on Monday

7. Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck (New Entry)


Braised duck rice from Chuan Kee Braised Duck at Ghim Moh Food Centre. PHOTO: ST FILE

Address: 20 Ghim Moh Road, #01-161, S270020 
Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday (10am to 8pm)

8. Depot Road Zhen Shan Mei Claypot Laksa


Laksa from Depot Road Zhen Shan Mei Claypot Laksa. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER

Address: Block 119, Bukit Merah Lane 1, Alexandra Village #01-75
Opening hours:  Monday to Saturday (9am to 4pm), closed on Sunday

9. Famous Sungei Road Trishaw Laksa


Laksa (left) and mee rebus from Famous Sungei Road Trishaw Laksa. PHOTO: ST FILE

Address: Block 513A Upper Cross Street, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre #02-66
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday (11.30am to 5pm), closed on Sunday

10. Fresh Taste Big Prawn Noodle (New Entry)

Address: 70 Zion Rd, S247792
Opening hours: Monday to Friday (6pm to 11.30pm), Satuday and Sunday (12pm to 1am)

11. Heng Carrot Cake (New Entry)


Home made carrot cake with prawn and oyster omelette from Heng at Newton Food Centre. PHOTO: ST FILE 

Address: 500 Clemenceau Avenue North, #01-28, 229495
Opening hours: Daily (5pm to 1am)

12. Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee

Address: 30 Seng Poh Road, Tiong Bahru Market #02-01

13. Hong Kong Yummy Soup (New Entry)

Address: 7 Maxwell Road, Amoy Street Food Centre #01-18
Telephone: 6221 1155
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday (10am to 4pm), closed on Sunday and public holidays

14. Hong Kee Beef Noodle


Beef noodle from Hong Kee Beef Noodle. PHOTO: BT FILE

Address: 7 Maxwell Road, Amoy Street Food Centre #01-42 
Opening hours: Monday to Friday (11am to 7.30pm); Saturday & Sunday (9am to 2.30pm)

15. Hoo Kee Bak Chang


Rice dumplings from Hoo Kee Bak Chang. 
PHOTO: HOO KEE BAK CHANG

Address: 7 Maxwell Road, Amoy Street Food Centre #01-18
Telephone: 6221 1155
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday (10am to 4pm), closed on Sunday and public holidays

Read about the history of this 69-year-old stall here.

16. J2 Famous Crispy Curry Puff


Owner of Famous Crispy Curry Puff, Lee Meng Li, and his wife Kris Goh. ST PHOTO: MARCUS TAN

Address: 7 Maxwell Road, Amoy Street Food Centre #01-21
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday (8am to 4pm), closed on Sundays and public holidays

17. Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow (New Entry)


Customers at the Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow stall at the Old Airport Road Food Centre. The stall has been a permanent fixture at the food centre since it opened in 1973. PHOTO: ST FILE 

Mr Tan Lee Seng, who works at Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow

Address: 51 Old Airport Rd, #01-12, S390051
Opening hours:  Monday to Friday, and every alternate Saturday (11am to 10pm), closed on Sunday

18. Lian He Ben Ji Claypot Rice (New Entry)


Claypot Rice from Lian He Ji Ben Claypot Rice at Chinatown Complex. PHOTO: ST FILE 

Address: 335 Smith Street, 02-197/198/199, S050335
Telephone: 6227 2470
Opening hours: Friday to Wednesday (4.30pm to 10pm), closed on Tuesday

19. Na Na Homemade Curry (Bukit Merah)



A chicken curry dish available at Na Na Homemade Curry. PHOTO: NANA CURRY

Address: 115 Bukit Merah View, S151115
Telephone: 9106 4316
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday (11am to 7pm), closed on Sunday.

20. New Lucky Claypot Rice


Claypot rice from New Lucky Claypot Rice. PHOTO: BT FILE

New Lucky Claypot Rice's owner on making the Bib Gourmand list

Address: Block 44, Holland Drive Market & Food Centre #02-19  
Telephone: 6778 7808
Opening hours: 11am to 1pm, 5pm to 8pm, closed on Wednesdays

21. Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee (New Entry)


A plate of noodles from the Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee stall at Hong Lim Market & Food Centre. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER

Address:  531A Upper Cross St, S051531
Telephone: 6225 5632
Opening hours: Open daily (7am to 9pm)

22. Rolina Traditional Hainanese Curry Puff (New Entry)


Mr Tham Niap Tong of Rolina Curry Puff. He has two Rolina Curry Puffs outlets, one at Serangoon Gardens and one at Tanjong Pagar Plaza. He started selling curry puffs by the roadside at Novena Church, which was how Rolina – a mispronunciation of Novena – came about. He has been running the business for the past 65 years. PHOTO: ST FILE 

Address: Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market and Food Centre, 6 Tanjong Pagar Plaza, #02-15, Singapore 081006
Telephone: 9234 0521
Opening hours: Open daily (9am to 2pm)

Read our review of Rolina Curry Puffs here

Love your curry puffs? We've got a roundup of the best around the island. 

23. Shi Hui Yuan 

Address: 159 Mei Chin Road #02-33
Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday (7.30am to 2pm), closed on Mondays and Tuesdays)

24. Shi Wei Da (New Entry)


Fengshan Market and Food Centre at Bedok North Street 4, where porridge stall Shi Wei Da is located. PHOTO: ST FILE 

Address: Fengshan Market and Food Centre, Blk 85 Bedok North Street 4, #01-41, S460085

25. Tai Wah Pork Noodle (New Entry)


People queuing up for food at the Tai Wah Pork Noodle stall at Hong Lim Market & Food Centre. PHOTO:FACEBOOK/TAI WAH PORK NOODLE

Address: 531A Upper Cross St, #02-16, S051531
Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday (9.30am to 7.30pm), closed on Monday

26. Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice            


Chicken rice from Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER

Address: 1 Kadayanallur Street, Maxwell Food Centre #01-10/11
Telephone: 6448 0120
Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday (10am to 8pm), closed on Mondays

27. Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice               

Address: 30 Seng Poh Road, Tiong Bahru Market #02-82
Opening hours: 10am to 9pm

28. Tiong Bahru Yi Sheng Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee (New Entry)

Address: 6 Jalan Bukit Merah, #01-13, S150006 
Telephone: 9862 9296
Opening hours: Wednesday to Monday (3pm to 10.45pm), closed on Tuesday

Restaurants

29. Bar-Roque Grill


Bar-Roque Bar & Grill's rotisserie duck. PHOTO: BT FILE

Address: 165 Tanjong Pagar Road #01-00
Telephone: 6444 9672/9115 6686 
Website: http://www.bar-roque.com.sg

30. Ka-Soh 


Egg foo yong, a crisp omelette filled with chopped-up prawns, from Ka-Soh Seafood. ST PHOTO: TAN HSUEH YUN

Address: 2 College Road, Alumni Medical Centre
Telephone: 6473 6686
Opening hours: Opens daily (11.45am to 2.30pm, 5.30pm to 10.45pm)

31. Kok Sen Restaurant


Claypot yong tau foo from Kok Sen Restaurant. ST PHOTO: TAN HSUEH YUN

Address: 30 Keong Saik Road 
Telephone: 6223 2005
Opening hours: Opens daily (11.30am to 2pm, 5pm to 11pm)

32. Lagnaa


A chicken dish and with a variety of sauces available at Lagnaa. PHOTO: ST FILE

Address: 6 Upper Dickson Road 
Telephone: 6296 1215
Opening hours: Opens daily (11.30am to midnight)

33. Liao Fan Hawker Chan 


Soya sauce chicken from Hawker Chan. PHOTO: ELLIOTT DANKER

Address: 78, Smith Street
Opening hours: Opens daily (10am to 8pm), closed on Wednesdays

Read about interview with hawker Chan here.

34. Man Man 


Unagi donburi with unagi on rice with tamagoyaki, soup and pickles from Man Man Japanese Unagi Restaurant. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

Man Man Japanese Unagi Restaurant

Address: 1, Keong Saik Road, #01-01 
Telephone: 6222 0678 
Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays (11.30am to 3pm, last order at 2.30pm), (6pm to 10.30pm, last order at 10pm); closed on Sundays  

35. Muthu’s Curry (New Entry)


A variety of dishes availabe at Muthu's Curry. PHOTO: ST FILE 

Address: 138 Race Course Rd, #01-01, S218591
Telephone: 6392 1722
Opening hours: Opens daily (10.30am to 10.30pm) 

36. New Ubin Seafood 


Oyster-Uni-Ikura starter from Garang Grill by New Ubin Seafood.  PHOTO: ANDRE HOEDEN

Address: 63 Hillview Avenue, Level 6
Telephone: 6466 9558
Opening hours: Open daily (11am to 3pm, 5.30pm to 10pm)

37. Sik Bao Sin (Desmond's Creation) (New Entry)


Sik Bao Sin (Desmond's Creation) owners Desmond and Joanna Chia. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

A look inside Sik Bao Sin (Desmond's Creation) located along Geylang Road

Address: 592 Geylang Road, S389531
Telephone: 6744 3757
Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday (11.45am to 2.30pm, 5.45pm to 9.30pm), closed on Monday

38. Song Fa Bak Kut Teh 


Song Fa Bak Kut Teh. PHOTO: BT FILE

Address: 11, New Bridge Road 
Telephone: 6438 2858
Opening hours: Open daily (11am to 10pm)

39. The Blue Ginger


Ayam Panggang from the Blue Ginger Restaurant. PHOTO: THE BLUE GINGER RESTAURANT

Address: 97, Tanjong Pagar Road
Telephone: 6222 3928 
Opening hours: Mondays to Sundays, 12pm to 3pm (last order 2.15pm), 6.30pm to 10.30pm (last order 9.45pm) 

40. The Coconut Club  (New Entry)


The signature Nasi Lemak from The Coconut Club. PHOTO: MAKANSUTRA

Sumptuous Nasi lemak from The Coconut Club

Address: 6 Ann Siang Hill, S069787 
Telephone: 6635 2999
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday (11am to 3pm, 6pm to 9.30pm), Sunday (11am to 3pm)

41. Shirokane Tori-tama


A chef preparing a dish at Shirokane Tori-Tama. PHOTO: BT FILE

Address: 11, Unity Street
Opening hours: 6pm to 11pm

42. True Blue Cuisine


Ayam Buah Keluak from True Blue Cuisine. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Address: 49 Armenian Street
Telephone: 6440 0449
Opening hours: 11.30am-2.30pm, 5.30pm-9.30pm

43. Whole Earth


Vegetarian dishes from Whole Earth.  PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Address: 76 Peck Seah Street
Telephone: 6323 3308
Opening hours: 11.30am to 3pm, 5.30pm to 10pm

44. Yhingthai Palace


Spicy black olive rice with chicken from Yhingthai Palace. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Address: 36 Purvis Street
Telephone: 6337 1161
Opening hours: 11.30am to 2pm, 6pm to 10pm

45. Zaffron Kitchen 


Naan, chicken, spinach and cheese, from Zaffron Kitchen. PHOTO: ANDRE HOEDEN

Address: 2 outlets, including 135/137 East Coast Road
Telephone: 6440 6786
Opening hours: 11.30am to 10pm daily

Street Food

46. Bismillah Biryani


Dum briyani from Bismillah Biryani Restaurant. PHOTO: TAN HSUEH YUN

Address: 50 Dunlop Street
Telephone: 9382 7937
Opening hours: 11.30am to 9.30pm (Wednesday to Monday, closed on Tuesdays)

47. Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood (New Entry)


Staff preparing food at Eminent Frog Porridge and seafood, located at Geylang Lorong 19. PHOTO: ST FILE 

Address: 323 Geylang Rd S389359
Telephone: 9842 2941
Opening hours: Open daily (4pm to 4am)

48. Sin Huat Eating House

Address: 659/661 Lorong 35 Geylang
Telephone: 6744 9755
Opening hours: Open daily (6.30pm to 1am) 

49. Sin Kee Famous Cantonese Chicken Rice (New Entry)


People queueing up at the Sin Kee Famous Cantonese Chicken Rice at Holland Drive. PHOTO: SHIN MIN 

Address: 40 Holland Drive, S270040
Telephone: 8428 7865
Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday (11am to 4pm), closed on Monday

50. Zai Shun Curry Fish Head


Salted egg with bittergourd from Zai Shun Curry Fish Head. PHOTO: KF SEETOH

Address: 253, Jurong East Street 24, #01-205 
Telephone: 6560 8594 
Opening hours: Open daily (7am to 3pm), closed on Wednesdays. 

Go to ST Food for more trusted reviews and recipes

