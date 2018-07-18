Full list of Michelin Singapore's 50 Bib Gourmand eateries for 2018

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Michelin Guide has announced its Bib Gourmand list for 2018, comprising 50 restaurants and hawker stalls.

This is 12 more than last year's list.

Of the 50 listed, 28 are hawker stalls, with new entrants including Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck at Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre and Rolina Traditional Hainanese Curry Puff at Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market & Food Centre.

Here are the details of all 50 of them.

Hawker centre stalls

1. A Noodle Story



Ramen from A Noodle Story. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO



Address: 7 Maxwell Road, Amoy Street Food Centre #01-39

Opening hours: Monday to Friday (11.15pm to 2.30pm, 5.30pm to 7.30pm), Saturday (10.30am to 1.30pm), closed on Sunday and public holidays

2. Alliance Seafood



Fish head curry from Alliance Seafood. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Address: 500 Clemenceau Avenue, Newton Food Centre #01-27

Opening hours: Thursday to Tuesday (1pm to midnight), closed on Wednesday

3. Ah Er Soup



Ah Er Soup at ABC Brickworks Food Centre. ST PHOTO: SZU-JIN LIAN



Address: 3 Yuan Ching Road, #01-143, S618642

Opening hours: Daily (11am to 9pm)

4. Balestier Road Hoover Rojak



Balestier Road Hoover Rojak. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Address: Block 90 Whampoa Drive, Whampoa Makan Place #01-06

Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday (10.30am to 4pm), closed on Monday and Tuesday

5. Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang (New Entry)



Mutton soup from Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang at Bukit Merah View Food Centre. PHOTO: MAKANSUTRA



Address: 115 Bukit Merah View, #01-51, Singapore 151115

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday (11am to 1.30pm), closed on Sunday

6. Chey Sua Carrot Cake



Carrot cake from Chey Sua Carrot Cake. PHOTO: KF SEETOH



Address: Blk 127, Toa Payoh Lor 1, #02-30

Telephone: 6254 6323

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday (6am to 1pm), closed on Monday

7. Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck (New Entry)



Braised duck rice from Chuan Kee Braised Duck at Ghim Moh Food Centre. PHOTO: ST FILE



Address: 20 Ghim Moh Road, #01-161, S270020

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday (10am to 8pm)

8. Depot Road Zhen Shan Mei Claypot Laksa



Laksa from Depot Road Zhen Shan Mei Claypot Laksa. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



Address: Block 119, Bukit Merah Lane 1, Alexandra Village #01-75

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday (9am to 4pm), closed on Sunday

9. Famous Sungei Road Trishaw Laksa



Laksa (left) and mee rebus from Famous Sungei Road Trishaw Laksa. PHOTO: ST FILE



Address: Block 513A Upper Cross Street, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre #02-66

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday (11.30am to 5pm), closed on Sunday

10. Fresh Taste Big Prawn Noodle (New Entry)

Address: 70 Zion Rd, S247792

Opening hours: Monday to Friday (6pm to 11.30pm), Satuday and Sunday (12pm to 1am)

11. Heng Carrot Cake (New Entry)



Home made carrot cake with prawn and oyster omelette from Heng at Newton Food Centre. PHOTO: ST FILE



Address: 500 Clemenceau Avenue North, #01-28, 229495

Opening hours: Daily (5pm to 1am)

12. Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee

Address: 30 Seng Poh Road, Tiong Bahru Market #02-01

13. Hong Kong Yummy Soup (New Entry)

Address: 7 Maxwell Road, Amoy Street Food Centre #01-18

Telephone: 6221 1155

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday (10am to 4pm), closed on Sunday and public holidays

14. Hong Kee Beef Noodle



Beef noodle from Hong Kee Beef Noodle. PHOTO: BT FILE



Address: 7 Maxwell Road, Amoy Street Food Centre #01-42

Opening hours: Monday to Friday (11am to 7.30pm); Saturday & Sunday (9am to 2.30pm)

15. Hoo Kee Bak Chang



Rice dumplings from Hoo Kee Bak Chang.

PHOTO: HOO KEE BAK CHANG



Address: 7 Maxwell Road, Amoy Street Food Centre #01-18

Telephone: 6221 1155

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday (10am to 4pm), closed on Sunday and public holidays

Read about the history of this 69-year-old stall here.

16. J2 Famous Crispy Curry Puff



Owner of Famous Crispy Curry Puff, Lee Meng Li, and his wife Kris Goh. ST PHOTO: MARCUS TAN



Address: 7 Maxwell Road, Amoy Street Food Centre #01-21

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday (8am to 4pm), closed on Sundays and public holidays

17. Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow (New Entry)



Customers at the Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow stall at the Old Airport Road Food Centre. The stall has been a permanent fixture at the food centre since it opened in 1973. PHOTO: ST FILE



Address: 51 Old Airport Rd, #01-12, S390051

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, and every alternate Saturday (11am to 10pm), closed on Sunday

18. Lian He Ben Ji Claypot Rice (New Entry)



Claypot Rice from Lian He Ji Ben Claypot Rice at Chinatown Complex. PHOTO: ST FILE



Address: 335 Smith Street, 02-197/198/199, S050335

Telephone: 6227 2470

Opening hours: Friday to Wednesday (4.30pm to 10pm), closed on Tuesday

19. Na Na Homemade Curry (Bukit Merah)





A chicken curry dish available at Na Na Homemade Curry. PHOTO: NANA CURRY



Address: 115 Bukit Merah View, S151115

Telephone: 9106 4316

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday (11am to 7pm), closed on Sunday.

20. New Lucky Claypot Rice



Claypot rice from New Lucky Claypot Rice. PHOTO: BT FILE



21. Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee (New Entry)

Block 44, Holland Drive Market & Food Centre #02-196778 780811am to 1pm, 5pm to 8pm, closed on Wednesdays



A plate of noodles from the Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee stall at Hong Lim Market & Food Centre. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



Address: 531A Upper Cross St, S051531

Telephone: 6225 5632

Opening hours: Open daily (7am to 9pm)

22. Rolina Traditional Hainanese Curry Puff (New Entry)



Mr Tham Niap Tong of Rolina Curry Puff. He has two Rolina Curry Puffs outlets, one at Serangoon Gardens and one at Tanjong Pagar Plaza. He started selling curry puffs by the roadside at Novena Church, which was how Rolina – a mispronunciation of Novena – came about. He has been running the business for the past 65 years. PHOTO: ST FILE



Address: Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market and Food Centre, 6 Tanjong Pagar Plaza, #02-15, Singapore 081006

Telephone: 9234 0521

Opening hours: Open daily (9am to 2pm)

Read our review of Rolina Curry Puffs here.

Love your curry puffs? We've got a roundup of the best around the island.

23. Shi Hui Yuan

Address: 159 Mei Chin Road #02-33

Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday (7.30am to 2pm), closed on Mondays and Tuesdays)

24. Shi Wei Da (New Entry)



Fengshan Market and Food Centre at Bedok North Street 4, where porridge stall Shi Wei Da is located. PHOTO: ST FILE



Address: Fengshan Market and Food Centre, Blk 85 Bedok North Street 4, #01-41, S460085

25. Tai Wah Pork Noodle (New Entry)



People queuing up for food at the Tai Wah Pork Noodle stall at Hong Lim Market & Food Centre. PHOTO:FACEBOOK/TAI WAH PORK NOODLE



Address: 531A Upper Cross St, #02-16, S051531

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday (9.30am to 7.30pm), closed on Monday

26. Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice



Chicken rice from Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



Address: 1 Kadayanallur Street, Maxwell Food Centre #01-10/11

Telephone: 6448 0120

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday (10am to 8pm), closed on Mondays

27. Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice

Address: 30 Seng Poh Road, Tiong Bahru Market #02-82

Opening hours: 10am to 9pm

28. Tiong Bahru Yi Sheng Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee (New Entry)

Address: 6 Jalan Bukit Merah, #01-13, S150006

Telephone: 9862 9296

Opening hours: Wednesday to Monday (3pm to 10.45pm), closed on Tuesday

Restaurants

29. Bar-Roque Grill



Bar-Roque Bar & Grill's rotisserie duck. PHOTO: BT FILE



Address: 165 Tanjong Pagar Road #01-00

Telephone: 6444 9672/9115 6686

Website: http://www.bar-roque.com.sg

30. Ka-Soh



Egg foo yong, a crisp omelette filled with chopped-up prawns, from Ka-Soh Seafood. ST PHOTO: TAN HSUEH YUN



Address: 2 College Road, Alumni Medical Centre

Telephone: 6473 6686

Opening hours: Opens daily (11.45am to 2.30pm, 5.30pm to 10.45pm)

31. Kok Sen Restaurant



Claypot yong tau foo from Kok Sen Restaurant. ST PHOTO: TAN HSUEH YUN



Address: 30 Keong Saik Road

Telephone: 6223 2005

Opening hours: Opens daily (11.30am to 2pm, 5pm to 11pm)

32. Lagnaa



A chicken dish and with a variety of sauces available at Lagnaa. PHOTO: ST FILE



Address: 6 Upper Dickson Road

Telephone: 6296 1215

Opening hours: Opens daily (11.30am to midnight)

33. Liao Fan Hawker Chan



Soya sauce chicken from Hawker Chan. PHOTO: ELLIOTT DANKER



Address: 78, Smith Street

Opening hours: Opens daily (10am to 8pm), closed on Wednesdays

Read about interview with hawker Chan here.

34. Man Man



Unagi donburi with unagi on rice with tamagoyaki, soup and pickles from Man Man Japanese Unagi Restaurant. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK



Address: 1, Keong Saik Road, #01-01

Telephone: 6222 0678

Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays (11.30am to 3pm, last order at 2.30pm), (6pm to 10.30pm, last order at 10pm); closed on Sundays

35. Muthu’s Curry (New Entry)



A variety of dishes availabe at Muthu's Curry. PHOTO: ST FILE



Address: 138 Race Course Rd, #01-01, S218591

Telephone: 6392 1722

Opening hours: Opens daily (10.30am to 10.30pm)

36. New Ubin Seafood



Oyster-Uni-Ikura starter from Garang Grill by New Ubin Seafood. PHOTO: ANDRE HOEDEN



Address: 63 Hillview Avenue, Level 6

Telephone: 6466 9558

Opening hours: Open daily (11am to 3pm, 5.30pm to 10pm)

37. Sik Bao Sin (Desmond's Creation) (New Entry)



Sik Bao Sin (Desmond's Creation) owners Desmond and Joanna Chia. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Address: 592 Geylang Road, S389531

Telephone: 6744 3757

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday (11.45am to 2.30pm, 5.45pm to 9.30pm), closed on Monday

38. Song Fa Bak Kut Teh



Song Fa Bak Kut Teh. PHOTO: BT FILE



Address: 11, New Bridge Road

Telephone: 6438 2858

Opening hours: Open daily (11am to 10pm)

39. The Blue Ginger



Ayam Panggang from the Blue Ginger Restaurant. PHOTO: THE BLUE GINGER RESTAURANT



Address: 97, Tanjong Pagar Road

Telephone: 6222 3928

Opening hours: Mondays to Sundays, 12pm to 3pm (last order 2.15pm), 6.30pm to 10.30pm (last order 9.45pm)

40. The Coconut Club (New Entry)



The signature Nasi Lemak from The Coconut Club. PHOTO: MAKANSUTRA



Address: 6 Ann Siang Hill, S069787

Telephone: 6635 2999

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday (11am to 3pm, 6pm to 9.30pm), Sunday (11am to 3pm)

41. Shirokane Tori-tama



A chef preparing a dish at Shirokane Tori-Tama. PHOTO: BT FILE



Address: 11, Unity Street

Opening hours: 6pm to 11pm

42. True Blue Cuisine



Ayam Buah Keluak from True Blue Cuisine. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



Address: 49 Armenian Street

Telephone: 6440 0449

Opening hours: 11.30am-2.30pm, 5.30pm-9.30pm

43. Whole Earth



Vegetarian dishes from Whole Earth. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Address: 76 Peck Seah Street

Telephone: 6323 3308

Opening hours: 11.30am to 3pm, 5.30pm to 10pm

44. Yhingthai Palace



Spicy black olive rice with chicken from Yhingthai Palace. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Address: 36 Purvis Street

Telephone: 6337 1161

Opening hours: 11.30am to 2pm, 6pm to 10pm

45. Zaffron Kitchen



Naan, chicken, spinach and cheese, from Zaffron Kitchen. PHOTO: ANDRE HOEDEN



Address: 2 outlets, including 135/137 East Coast Road

Telephone: 6440 6786

Opening hours: 11.30am to 10pm daily

Street Food

46. Bismillah Biryani



Dum briyani from Bismillah Biryani Restaurant. PHOTO: TAN HSUEH YUN



Address: 50 Dunlop Street

Telephone: 9382 7937

Opening hours: 11.30am to 9.30pm (Wednesday to Monday, closed on Tuesdays)

47. Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood (New Entry)



Staff preparing food at Eminent Frog Porridge and seafood, located at Geylang Lorong 19. PHOTO: ST FILE



Address: 323 Geylang Rd S389359

Telephone: 9842 2941

Opening hours: Open daily (4pm to 4am)

48. Sin Huat Eating House

Address: 659/661 Lorong 35 Geylang

Telephone: 6744 9755

Opening hours: Open daily (6.30pm to 1am)

49. Sin Kee Famous Cantonese Chicken Rice (New Entry)



People queueing up at the Sin Kee Famous Cantonese Chicken Rice at Holland Drive. PHOTO: SHIN MIN



Address: 40 Holland Drive, S270040

Telephone: 8428 7865

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday (11am to 4pm), closed on Monday

50. Zai Shun Curry Fish Head



Salted egg with bittergourd from Zai Shun Curry Fish Head. PHOTO: KF SEETOH



Address: 253, Jurong East Street 24, #01-205

Telephone: 6560 8594

Opening hours: Open daily (7am to 3pm), closed on Wednesdays.