17 new entrants to Michelin's Bib Gourmand list for 2018, 50 hawker stalls and restaurants in total

SINGAPORE - Fifty hawker stalls and restaurants have made it to the Bib Gourmand list for this year's Michelin Guide, up from 38 last year. Among them are 17 new stalls, and five have been dropped from last year's list.

Among those new on the list are mutton soup Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang in Bukit Merah View Food Centre, Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck at Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre, Fresh Taste Big Prawn Noodle at Zion Riverside Food Centre and Rolina Traditional Hainanese Curry Puff at Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market & Food Centre.

New restaurants on the list include Sik Bao Sin in Geylang, an air-conditioned offshoot of zi char place Sik Wai Sin, also in Geylang. The Coconut Club in Club Street, which serves nasi lemak, made the list, as did Muthu's Curry in Little India.

Dropped from the list are Peony Jade, Shish Mahal, 328 Katong Laksa, Liang Zhao Ji Duck Rice and ramen restaurant Tsuta.

The Bib Gourmand list recommends places that offer good value meals. Restaurants to be awarded stars will be announced at the launch of the guide, to be held on July 25 at Resorts World Sentosa. This is the third year of the Michelin Guide Singapore.

The inspectors cast their nets wider in drawing up the Bib Gourmand list, visiting popular haunts such as Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre, Zion Riverside Food Centre and Bukit Merah View Food Centre.

Those living in the eastern part of Singapore will either cheer or rue the list.

Observers have pointed out that few quality eating places there have made the list. This year, the inspectors gave the east some love, picking hawker stalls at Old Airport Road Food Centre and Fengshan Market & Food Centre.

New entrants on Bib Gourmand 2018 list

1. Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang (Bukit Merah View Food Centre)

2. Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck (Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre)

3. Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood (Lorong 19 Geylang Road)

4. Fresh Taste Big Prawn Noodle (Zion Riverside Food Centre)

5. Heng carrot cake (Newton Food Centre)

6. Hong Kong Yummy Soup (Alexandra Village Food Centre)

7. Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow (Old Airport Road Food Centre)

8. Lian He Ben Ji Claypot Rice (Chinatown Complex)

9. Muthu's Curry (Race Course Road)

10. Outram Park Fried Kway Teow (Hong Lim Market & Food Centre)

11. Rolina Traditional Hainanese Curry Puff (Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market & Food Centre)

12. Shi Wei Da teochew porridge (Fengshan Market & Food Centre)

13. Sik Bao Sin (Geylang Road)

14. Sin Kee Famous Cantonese Chicken Rice (Holland Drive)

15. Tai Wah Pork Noodle (Hong Lim Market & Food Centre)

16. The Coconut Club (Ann Siang Hill)

17. Tiong Bahru Yi Sheng Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee (ABC Brickworks Food Centre)