12 new entrants on Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand list

SINGAPORE - Twelve new eateries have made it to this year's Bib Gourmand, making it a total of 58 establishments on the list, eight more than last year (2018).

This was announced by the Michelin Guide on Sept 10 in the list that highlights establishments which offer value-for-money food that costs no more than $45 a person.

New hawker stalls on the list include Beach Road Fish Head Bee Hoon at Whampoa Makan Place; Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow at Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre; Koh Brother Pig's Organ Soup at Tiong Bahru Market; and To-Ricos Guo Shi at Old Airport Road Food Centre. Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre houses two new entrants - Bedok Chwee Kueh and Hock Hai (Hong Lim) Curry Chicken Noodle.

Restaurants include Anglo Indian at Shenton Way Cafe & Bar; Indocafe - The White House in Scotts Road; and Hjh Maimunah in Jalan Pisang.

Some of those that have debuted are no strangers to receiving Michelin stars. Chef Kang's Noodle House at Jackson Square is by chef Ang Song Kang of the one-Michelin-starred Chef Kang's restaurant in Mackenzie Road; while Chen's Mapo Tofu at Downtown Gallery is an off-shoot of the two-Michelin-starred Shisen Hanten at Mandarin Orchard Singapore.

Dropping from the list is New Ubin Seafood's Bukit Batok branch which is now-defunct; Rolina Traditional Hainanese Curry Puff at Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market & Food Centre; Shi Wei Da at Fengshan Market and Food Centre; and The Coconut Club in Ann Siang Road, which is famous for its nasi lemak. The latter three eateries were new entrants in last year's list.

The fourth edition of the Michelin Guide's list of starred restaurants will be unveiled on Sept 17 at Capella Singapore.