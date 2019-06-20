U2 to play second Singapore show on Dec 1

SINGAPORE - Irish rock band U2 have added one more show in Singapore and will now also perform at the National Stadium on Dec 1.

Concert promoters Live Nation announced that the "second and final Singapore show" was a result of the "overwhelming response from fans" after the Nov 30 show sold out on June 20 morning.

The gigs will be the 43-year-old band's first performances in Singapore.

The global U2 The Joshua Tree Tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of the band's seminal 1987 album, The Joshua Tree, which includes songs such as I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For and With Or Without You. The tour started in 2017 and the band have added additional dates after shows sold out in Auckland and Sydney.

Tickets go on sale for subscribers of U2.com on June 21. Each subscriber is limited to four tickets.

General ticket sales start on June 24, 10am, through Sports Hub Tix (www.sportshubtix.sg). Each buyer is limited to eight tickets.

Ticket prices for the first show start at $98 for seated tickets to $1,228 for VIP packages that include a cocktail party and exclusive merchandise.

