Irish rock legends U2 to play in Singapore for the first time later this year, date unconfirmed

SINGAPORE - For the first time in their over 40-year career, Irish rock band U2 will be playing in Singapore, though the date and venue have yet to be announced.

The show, announced via the band's website u2.com, is part of an extension of their 30th anniversary tour for their seminal album, The Joshua Tree, and includes stops in New Zealand, Australia, Japan and for the first time, Singapore and South Korea.

The shows in the Asia-Pacific region announced so far kick off on Nov 8 in Auckland, New Zealand, and run till Dec 8 in Seoul, South Korea.

The band - made up of frontman Bono, guitarist the Edge, bassist Adam Clayton and drummer Larry Mullen Jr - are no strangers to selling out arenas around the world.

In 2017, U2 embarked on a worldwide tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree, where they played the landmark 1987 album in full.

The album has spawned worldwide hit singles such as With Or Without You, I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For, and Where The Streets Have No Name.

Based on the past legs of the tour, the set list was also interspersed with songs from their almost four-decade catalogue.

In a note on their website, Bono said: "It's only taken me 30 years to learn how to sing these songs and it's great to be able to say that I've finally caught up with the band. Our audience has given The Joshua Tree a whole new life on this tour. Doing these shows has been very special for us, a lot of emotion. From the despair of how relevant some of the dark songs are, to the joy, pure fun of the staging… it's quite a ride."

He added: "And now we get to do it all over again. Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul… We're coming for you."

The Edge said: "We really, really wanted to bring The Joshua Tree to New Zealand, Australia and Asia. We promised we would and finally, now we can say that we will see you in November... It's going to feel like a homecoming and we are very excited."