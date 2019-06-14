The Joshua Tree Tour: U2 concert to be at National Stadium on Nov 30

SINGAPORE - Iconic Irish rock quartet U2's first concert in Singapore will be at the National Stadium on Nov 30.

Tickets, from $98 to $368, go on sale for subscribers of U2.com on June 17, 10am. Each subscriber is limited to four tickets.

General ticket sales start June 20, 10am through Sportshub Tix (www.sportshubtix.sg). Each buyer is limited to eight tickets each.

The show is part of a global tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band's seminal 1987 album, The Joshua Tree.

In a press statement, singer Bono says: "It's only taken me 30 years to learn how to sing these songs and it's great to be able to say that I've finally caught up with the band. Our audience has given The Joshua Tree a whole new life on this tour.

"Doing these shows has been very special for us, a lot of emotion... From the despair of how relevant some of the dark songs still are, to the joy, pure fun of the staging... it's quite a ride. And now we get to do it all over again. Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul... We're coming for you."

Guitarist The Edge adds: "We really, really wanted to bring The Joshua Tree to New Zealand, Australia and Asia.

"We promised we would and finally, now we can say that we will see you in November... It's going to feel like a homecoming and we are very excited."

The band also comprises bassist Adam Clayton and drummer Larry Mullen Jr.

Past shows on The Joshua Tree tour have seen the band play the album in full, including hits such as With Or Without You, I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For and Where The Streets Have No Name.

The band is also expected to play various songs in their extensive catalogue spanning almost four decades. They have released 14 albums, including their 1980 debut, Boy, and most recent album, Songs Of Experience (2017).