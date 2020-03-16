Singaporean actress Ase Wang's wedding postponed due to Covid-19 measures

Wedding bells will not be ringing yet for Ase Wang.

The 38-year-old Singaporean actress has postponed her marriage registration and wedding plans due to the latest measures implemented in Singapore to control the spread of Covid-19.

Wang was initially planning to register her marriage to her fiance, American-born Chinese businessman Jon Lor, in Singapore on March 31. But in a statement released on Sunday (March 15), she said: "I regret to announce that my marriage and my wedding celebrations have to be delayed due to the current Covid-19 control measures, which have made the registration impossible."

These measures include the mandatory 14-day stay-home notice for people entering Singapore with recent travel notice to Asean countries. This includes Thailand, where the couple is currently based.

Wang's planned wedding celebrations in the Maldives will also be postponed in the light of the situation. She explained that this is because many of Lor's family members are based in the United States, which is also struggling to cope with Covid-19.

"The situation is indeed unfortunate but in these circumstances of love in the age of Covid-19, we all have to learn to be more resilient," Wang added.

Wang, who is based in Bangkok and Singapore, has appeared in Channel 5 drama series Spin and got engaged to Lor in February this year.

"Maybe this delay will win me another engagement ring," she jokingly said.