Singaporean actress Ase Wang announces engagement to American-Chinese businessman

SINGAPORE - Singaporean actress Ase Wang opened up to The Straits Times in November last year about her decision to freeze her eggs, adding that "I'm very particular about who I want to spend the rest of my journey with."

The 38-year-old, who is heir to the Phoon Huat baking business, has since found this special someone. On Friday (Feb 7), she announced her engagement to American-born Chinese businessman Jon Lor, co-founder and managing director of the annual Wonderfruit lifestyle festival in Thailand.

On Friday night, Wang posted a video of Lor going on bended knees to propose to her at the Amanoi resort in Vietnam. She posted photos of the two of them a day later and wrote: "I can't express how surprised I am," she wrote. "Thank you for making this moment so special to me. You have no idea how excited I am to start this new chapter of ours."

The couple will register their marriage on March 31 and the wedding will be held in the Maldives, Wang's agency, Beam Artistes, said in a press release.

Ase, who is based in Bangkok and Singapore and has appeared in Channel 5 drama series Spin, has previously dated Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue and Thai rock star Bank Clash, who is also known as Preeti Barameeanant.