US airports struggle to cope with crowds, some passengers face eight-hour delays

SAN FRANCISCO (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Chicago's O'Hare International Airport was among those overwhelmed with passengers on Saturday (March 14), including many returning from Europe who faced new screening measures hastily announced earlier last week.

The crowds of anxious travellers were a stark contrast to the increasingly loud calls for people to practice "social distancing" as a way to get ahead of the spread of the coronavirus and buy fragile healthcare systems time.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin said that some arriving passengers at O'Hare face up to eight hours of delays waiting for luggage, immigration, customs and possible medical screening.

Illinois governor JB Pritzker tweeted saying the long lines at Chicago's O'Hare airport were "unacceptable".

President Donald Trump announced a ban on travel from Europe last week, leading many Americans to scramble for flights home.

On Saturday, Mr Trump said the US would broaden its temporary travel restrictions to include the United Kingdom and Ireland, two countries left out of the earlier order.

Long lines were also reported at Dallas Fort Worth and Dulles airports.

Acting Homeland Security secretary Chad Wolf said his office was working with airlines to improve screening times.

Mr Trump has advised against non-essential travel and said officials were also considering imposing domestic restrictions.

"If you don't have to travel, I wouldn't do it," Mr Trump said at a White House news conference on Saturday. "We want this thing to end."