BigBang singer Seungri says he will cooperate with police over recent allegations

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - K-pop idol Seungri said on Wednesday (Feb 27) that he would cooperate with the South Korean police over allegations of hiring prostitutes for two men accompanying a foreign investor.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the 28-year-old singer from K-pop group BigBang said through his management agency, YG Entertainment, that he apologised sincerely for "some uncomfortable issues that have been raised over the past month".

He said he would appear voluntarily before the police, take a drug test and cooperate fully with the investigations, according to Yonhap.

YG said in the statement that it hoped investigations would uncover the truth behind the "ridiculous rumours".

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Tuesday its special crime squad would seek to verify a recent report by SBS funE showing text messages which it claimed were written by the singer.

The police said Seungri and the other parties mentioned in the text conversation would be subjected to investigation.

The text messages, revealed on Tuesday, showed a conversation purportedly involving Seungri, an employee identified as Kim and a man identified as Yu, who co-headed an investment company with Seungri.

The text conversation allegedly took place in December 2015 when Seungri was reportedly contacting local and foreign investors for his enterprises.

The most notable establishment the singer is involved in is the Burning Sun nightclub in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, which has ensnared him in a series of scandals.

The police special crime squad is currently investigating the allegations involving Burning Sun.