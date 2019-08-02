Sammi Cheng and Andy Hui spotted holding hands in Britain

It looks like all is forgiven between Hong Kong singer Sammi Cheng and her husband, singer Andy Hui.

Hui, 51, was caught in a cheating scandal in April with TVB actress Jacqueline Wong, 30. Two days later, Cheng said she had chosen to brave the storm with him.

The 46-year-old Cantopop queen had declined to say whether he would accompany her on her holiday after her 13 concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum. She merely told the media that she would be going with friends.

On Thursday (Aug 1), she and Hui were spotted in Britain by a reader of Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily.

The reader, identified only as Ms Ng, said she saw the couple entering the train at about 1.40pm on Thursday. Cheng was wearing dark glasses, while Hui was carrying a bag on his back.

"Andy was wearing a face mask and chatting with Sammi during the journey," said Ms Ng. "They held hands when they alighted."

According to Apple Daily, the pair were in Britain with Hong Kong singer-actor Dicky Cheung and his wife, actress Jess Zhang.

To avoid drawing attention, the two couples did not meet at the Hong Kong airport and checked in about 25 minutes apart.

There was also speculation that Cheng and Hui, who are both born in August, will celebrate their birthdays in Britain.

Cheng had celebrated hers with actor Louis Koo and director Johnnie To after the end of her concerts.

Hui and Cheung were part of music group Big Four, with singers William So and Edmond Leung. Cheung was one of the few artists who supported Hui when the cheating scandal broke in April.