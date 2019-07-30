Sammi Cheng taking holiday with pals, but not hubby Andy Hui, after finishing 13 shows in HK

Sammi Cheng prepared hard for her Hong Kong concerts even while she had to deal with news of her singer-husband's infidelity.

But the Cantopop queen finally capped a successful run of 13 shows at the Hong Kong Coliseum on Saturday (July 27) and is now ready for a vacation.

But hubby Andy Hui, who was caught kissing TVB actress Jacqueline Wong in April, will not be joining her and her pals.

Speaking to local media after her Saturday show, she did not provide an explanation for his exclusion.

She also declined to reveal why she did not share a duet on stage with Hui, who showed up at some of her shows.

It could have been linked to the fact that he was greeted with boos when he was spotted at the venue, and that Cheng did not want further unwanted distractions.

But she had no hesitation telling reporters that she was "very happy" that she got through a "heavy burden" of pleasing fans at the Coliseum.

While the shows had high-energy moments, she also broke down at one show, explaining later in an online post that she had teared up over memories of her battles with depression.

Noting that she is already 46 years old, she told the media that rest, not future concerts, is what is top-most in her mind now.

Pundits think Hui is not in her holiday plans because Cheng does not want her vacation to be disrupted by any fan commotion or negative comments if he is seen with her.