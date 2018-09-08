US rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj fight at New York Fashion Week

US rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj got into a heated physical altercation, caught on tape, at a New York Fashion Week party.

At a bash hosted on Friday night (Sept 7) by fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, lunged towards Minaj, 35, but was stopped and held back by security.

The 25-year-old rapper was heard yelling loudly and asking Minaj to come to her and was even spotted throwing a shoe at Minaj.

The conflict was caught on tape at various angles by partygoers. In one clip, Cardi B can be seen removing her high-heeled shoe. Another clip shows her flinging the shoe though where the shoe landed and who it hit was not clearly shown.

Cardi B, who was dressed in an elaborate red gown, was later seen escorted out of the party by security. The back of her dress was torn and she was barefooted. US tabloid TMZ also uploaded a picture of the red shoe that she had reportedly thrown at Minaj, who wore an animal-print gown.

The tabloid reported that the conflict began when Cardi B approached Minaj to settle differences between them.

Cardi B, who recently became a new mother - she gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, with fellow rapper Offset in July - uploaded an expletive-laden note on Instagram, believed to be about the fight, on Saturday. While the post did not make a direct reference at Minaj, it came shortly after her outburst.

She wrote that the reason for her outburst was because of comments made about her daughter and her ability to be a good mother.

The two women have had a complicated relationship ever since the success of Cardi B's rap track Bodak Yellow, released in 2017. Comparisons were often made between the two female rappers and rumours were rife that Minaj took digs at Cardi B through song lyrics. Cardi B also made comments insinuating that an unnamed woman who never liked her wanted to be friends with her after her success.

Minaj has not responded to the fight. She was last seen on Instagram posting photos of herself at the same party, after Cardi B's note was uploaded.