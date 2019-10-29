More tickets to JJ Lin's Singapore concerts up for grabs on Thursday

SINGAPORE - Limited additional tickets to Singaporean singer JJ Lin's concerts at the National Stadium in December will be released on Thursday (Oct 31) at 10am to cope with overwhelming demand.

These tickets, which cost $148 each, are in category five and located on level six of the venue.

In August and September, 60,000 tickets to the 38-year-old's shows on Dec 21 and 22 were snapped up. The shows are part of his JJ Lin Sanctuary 2.0 World Tour, and the Chinese Media Group of Singapore Press Holdings is the event's official media partner.

On Oct 18, 2019, during the official opening of Jewel Changi Airport, the Mandopop star performed a live rendition of his new song As I Believe. A new light and sound show at the complex's indoor waterfall is set to the song.