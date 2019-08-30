JJ Lin's upcoming concert sold out within 1.5 hours; second show added

SINGAPORE - Singaporean singer JJ Lin will perform an additional show at the National Stadium, it was announced on Friday (Aug 30), after all 30,000 tickets to his Dec 21 concert were snapped up.

The concerts are part of his JJ Lin Sanctuary 2.0 World Tour.

On Thursday (Aug 29), a pre-sale for Mastercard cardholders started at 10am, and at 11.47am, the Singapore Sports Hub wrote on its Facebook page that all tickets allocated for priority booking were sold out. General sales opened on Friday at 10am. But within 1.5 hours, all the tickets were sold.

Shortly after, event promoter Unusual Entertainment announced on Facebook that there will be an additional show on Dec 22, and that ticketing details will be made available soon.

It added: " We would advise against buying from resellers or through any third party platform."

This is the first time Lin, 38, is performing at the National Stadium.

He had previously performed four sold-out shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in August last year for his Sanctuary World Tour, with tickets also selling out within hours.

After its success, the singer-songwriter plunged straight into developing the enhanced JJ Lin Sanctuary 2.0 World Tour, which is designed for outdoor seating stadiums. It kicked off in March this year in Hangzhou, China.

In addition to Lin's hits, such as Twilight, Those Were The Days, Little Big Us and If Only, the upcoming set list is also expected to include Resurgence, the theme song for the second stage of his Sanctuary tour.

The Chinese Media Group of Singapore Press Holdings is the event's official media partner.