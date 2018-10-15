K-pop singer HyunA reaches agreement to terminate contract with Cube Entertainment

K-pop star HyunA will be officially leaving talent management company and music label Cube Entertainment, after a two-month saga sparked by the revelation of her relationship with label mate E'Dawn.

In a statement released to Korean media, Cube Entertainment announced on Monday (Oct 15) that it has reached an agreement with HyunA to terminate her contract.

"We sincerely thank the artist who has been with us until now and fans once again," the agency said, according to Korean entertainment news site allkpop.

But there was no mention of the contract situation of E'Dawn, who is part of boyband Pentagon.

HyunA and E'Dawn admitted in early August that they had been secretly dating for the past two years.

Although HyunA, whose real name is Kim Hyun-ah, did not directly respond to Cube Entertainment's announcement, she uploaded a series of Instagram posts on Monday that showed her going about her life.

In one post, she was shown frolicking along a path, before happily embracing E'Dawn from behind.

The 26-year-old star has more than 8.3 million Instagram followers, and is Cube Entertainment's most successful and well-established act. She is also known globally for her appearance in the music video for Psy's 2012 worldwide hit Gangnam Style.

Meanwhile, E'Dawn, 24,whose real name is Kim Hyo-jong, is a relative newcomer to the K-pop scene. He was suspended from promoting with Pentagon after news broke of the relationship, and later wrote fans an open letter where he apologised for disappointing them and disappearing from his activities.

In September, Cube Entertainment announced the expulsion of both HyunA and E'Dawn, and said the two singers had irreparably broken the agency's trust.

However, the agency retracted the decision on the same day amid public backlash. It stated then that discussions were still ongoing over the artistes' future.