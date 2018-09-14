Fans upset with agency's plan to axe HyunA, E'Dawn

SEOUL • K-pop fans were dumbfounded yesterday to hear the shocking news that Cube Entertainment had dropped HyunA and E'Dawn, saying the two singers had irreparably broken the agency's trust.

Social media erupted in response to the announcement. HyunA and E'Dawn, members of the K-pop trio Triple H, went public with their romantic relationship last month without their agency's permission and have been keeping a low profile since.

However, the agency said in a statement later yesterday that it has not confirmed its removal of the two singers, according to Yonhap.

Reactions to the news - one of the biggest K-pop stories of this year - have been mixed, with many fans on social media expressing the opinion that the agency's punishment was brutal and extreme.

"This has nothing to do with trust," one commenter wrote. "What they needed to show was support and solidarity. Two adults, 24 and 25, being kicked out for dating. And for those who wanted them to be kicked out, shame on you!"

"They both have so much talent," wrote another commenter, "and Cube is just gonna waste that talent?! And just because they're both dating?! Is dating illegal now?!"

But other fans suggested there might be more to the story.

One person commented: "Kicking out its most beloved artists means that Cube is really upset. There must be something more serious going on between them and the agency."

"I kind of understand why Cube was so upset," another commenter wrote. "They went behind the agency's back and revealed their relationship without speaking with the agency first."

HyunA, a former member of girl bands Wonder Girls and 4minute, and E'Dawn of Pentagon confirmed last month that they had been dating for two years. The two have also worked together in the K-pop trio Triple H.

After news of their dating emerged, Cube cancelled all their scheduled promotions and announced that E'Dawn would be taking temporary leave from both Pentagon and Triple H.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK