HyunA admits she has been dating Pentagon's E'Dawn for two years

Hours after denying their relationship, South Korean singer HyunA, 26, formerly a member of Wonder Girls and 4Minute, and Pentagon's E'Dawn, 24, have come out publicly as a couple.

According to online reports, the two, who are currently both members in mixed member project group Triple H, gave an interview to Yonhap News on Thursday (Aug 2) evening admitting to their relationship.

E'Dawn, whose real name is Kim Hyo-jong, said: "We know that we will constantly be tagged onto each other's names from now on, but still, we thought that it would be hard to look straight into the eyes of our fans once we got on stage. That's why we wanted to be honest at least to our fans who love and watch over us, and then go in front of them with our confidence and joy on stage."

HyunA, whose real name is Kim Hyun-ah, added: "I got to know E'Dawn when he was a trainee and we performed on stage together, and then we started dating in May of 2016."

She said their personal relationship grew along with their professional collaboration: "Our relationship continued as we made music together. We were very careful... Even though he's not in the credits, there are many portions in my solo album where E'Dawn helped me with the details."

The news came on the same day that the two's label - Cube Entertainment - dismissed rumours that they were dating as untrue.

HyunA, who has 7.5 million followers on Instagram, posted a message explaining her decision to go public after the news broke.

She took screenshots of a Korean article about her relationship with E'Dawn and in its caption wrote: "I really wanted to be honest. For the fans who always support me and watch over me, I want to work hard on stage with a happy heart, with nothing to hide, as I always have."

She continued, "Thank you, and even though it's really not enough just to say I love you, I have no other way of expressing it."

The post has since garnered close to 200,000 likes in some two hours.

This is the K-pop singer's first public relationship since she debuted in 2007, over 10 years ago.

E'Dawn, a relative newcomer compared to the seasoned HyunA, only made his official debut with 10-member group Pentagon in 2016.

The couple formed a project group, Triple H, under their label with another Pentagon member Hui in 2017.