K-pop sensation BTS to hold concert in Singapore next year

SINGAPORE - K-pop boyband sensation BTS is coming to Singapore for a large-scale concert in January.

Concert organiser One Production announced on its Facebook page on Wednesday (Oct 10) that the septet will be holding their "mega concert" on Jan 19, 2019, at the Singapore National Stadium.

The concert is part of the group's Love Yourself World Tour, named after their record-shattering Love Yourself series of albums. The Singapore National Stadium has a capacity of 55,000.

The group's agency Big Hit Entertainment also announced the Singapore tour date on its official Twitter account on Wednesday, alongside dates for other Asian locations.

The group will also perform in Taiwan at the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium, Hong Kong's Asiaworld-Expo Arena and Bangkok's Rajamangala National Stadium.

These are the first South-east Asian tour dates announced for the group's world tour, which saw them play a historic show last Saturday to some 40,000 fans at the Citi Field stadium in New York - the first for any Korean act.

The K-pop juggernaut has been an unstoppable force in recent years and are arguably the most successful K-pop group of all time.

The group performed at The Star Theatre here in 2014.

The seven members, aged between 21 and 25, have managed to break records as the only K-pop artist to top the Billboard 200 albums chart - having done so with Love Yourself: Tear and Love Yourself: Answer.

The South Korean presidential office also said that it would award the boys an Order of Cultural Merit for their contributions in spreading Korean culture and language.

They have been on numerous US TV programmes such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

They also recently addressed the United Nations General Assembly for the launch of a Unicef youth campaign.