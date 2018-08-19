K-pop boyband BTS sells out first US stadium concert

South Korea's juggernaut boyband BTS has done it again. On Friday (Aug 17), minutes after tickets went on sale, BTS sold out all 40,000 tickets to their first stadium show in the United States.

The K-pop septet are the first Korean singers to hold a show at a US stadium. They first announced that they will be performing at Citi Field stadium in New York City, home field of baseball team the New York Mets, earlier this month for the North American leg of their Love Yourself world tour.

The K-pop idols will perform to fans there on Oct 6.

Tickets went on sale at 4pm Eastern Standard Time (4am Singapore time). At 5.06pm, barely one hour after sales began, Citi Field stadium tweeted that tickets were no longer available due to overwhelming demand.

BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment later confirmed to Billboard Magazine that the tickets were sold out in 20 minutes.

BTS is likely to see even more success in the future. Citi Field is, after all, just another achievement for the boyband which has become a global pop sensation in the five years since it debuted.

The group's latest album Love Yourself: Tear became the first K-pop album to top the Billboard 200 chart in May. Their new album Love Yourself: Answer is set to be released on Aug 24 and is expected to do even better than its predecessor.

Thank you, #BTSArmy! Due to overwhelming demand, tickets are no longer available for the @bts_bighit show at this time. We hope to see you on Oct. 6th. pic.twitter.com/Wqd6HGVF5n — Citi Field (@CitiField) August 17, 2018