BTS score second No. 1 on Billboard 200

SEOUL • Breaking record after record, South Korean pop phenomenon BTS have topped the Billboard 200 for the second time with their latest album, Love Yourself: Answer.

The repackaged album, the final part of the band's multiyear Love Yourself trilogy, took the top spot for the week ending last Thursday with the equivalent of 185,000 albums sold, according to Billboard. Of that number, 141,000 consisted of traditional album sales.

The band's previous album, Love Yourself: Tear, made history by reaching the top of the chart with 135,000 units, including 100,000 traditional album sales, upon its release in May.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of each week on the basis of multiple consumption metrics, expressed in "equivalent album units."

The 14-track Love Yourself: Answer features lead track Idol, which topped major local streaming charts upon its release on Aug 24.

BTS also joined forces with American rapper Nicki Minaj for the special digital version of Idol.

The video for the boisterous song, which fuses traditional Korean sound with South African music, had the best 24-hour debut in YouTube's history, surpassing 50 million views in its first 20 hours and beating American singer Taylor Swift's 2017 first-day record of 43.2 million views with Look What You Made Me Do.

As the only Korean act to ever see their albums achieve the No. 1 rank in the United States, BTS will kick off their US tour tomorrow and will put on the first stadium show by a Korean act at Citi Field in New York City on Oct 7.

The band will then continue on to London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka.

