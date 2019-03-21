Jung Joon-young says sorry as he turns up for hearing over arrest warrant

SEOUL - Will singer Jung Joon-young, accused of filming 10 women in sex acts and sharing the videos, be arrested on Thursday (March 21).

He turned up on Thursday morning for a hearing to determine whether the warrant would be granted to the police.

Before a big crowd of reporters, Jung, 30, read from a statement, saying: "I am truly sorry. I admit to all charges against me.

"I bow my head in apology to the females who were victimised by my actions; to the females who suffered from... rumours online."

Jung, who has already announced his retirement from showbiz, allegedly shared the videos in a group chat with other K-pop artists, including former BigBang singer Seungri and FT Island's Choi Jong-hoon.