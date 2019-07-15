Sammi Cheng includes Andy Hui in her selfie as move divides fans

Hong Kong diva Sammi Cheng held the third show of her FollowMi Sammi Cheng World Tour - Hong Kong 2019 on Sunday (July 14). Her husband, singer Andy Hui, turned up in support for the third consecutive evening, despite receiving boos from her fans at her first show last Friday.

Hui, 51, was caught in a cheating scandal in April with TVB actress Jacqueline Wong, 30. Two days later, Cheng said she has forgiven him and chose to brave the storm together with him.

The Cantopop queen, 46, took several selfies backstage on Sunday and posted them on Instagram as she wrote: "Doing my best at the third concert."

One of the photos showed Hui sitting in the background and his presence divided her fans online.

Some said he is trying to remain in the public eye by turning up at her concerts and that they would not forgive him for cheating on her. Other fans said outsiders have no say in the matter since she has forgiven him.

One of the fans wrote, "It is normal for a husband to turn up and support his wife. Some people will accuse him of being heartless if he fails to do so. It doesn't matter if you don't forgive him. His wife's forgiveness is the one that matters to him."

There were fans who suspected his appearance in the photo was intentional as they believed it was Cheng's hope that her fans would accept him gradually.