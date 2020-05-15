Is the father of Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung's third son a Caucasian?

Has Cecilia Cheung let the cat out of the bag?

The Hong Kong actress, who turns 40 later this month, gave birth to her third son Marcus in November 2018, but has continued to keep the identity of his father under wraps.

She has two other sons - Lucas, 12, and Quintus, with her former husband, actor-singer Nicholas Tse, from their five-year marriage. They divorced in 2011.

On Wednesday (May 13), Cheung piqued the curiosity of netizens when she posted on China's Instagram-like app Oasis photos of the birthday celebrations of Quintus, who turned 10 on Tuesday.

She was seen in one photo with Quintus only, and in another with Quintus, Lucas and Marcus. This was likely the first photo she has posted online of herself with all her three sons.

Some netizens zoomed in on Marcus, whose face was blocked by a picture of a cartoon duck. They noticed that his hair looked blond compared with that of his brothers.

They speculated that Marcus' father could be a Caucasian, with some guessing that he could be a British engineer who was previously linked to Cheung.

Previously, a Singaporean F&B tycoon, a Chinese magnate, director Stephen Chow and even Tse were among those whose names came up in online talk about the identity of Marcus' father.

Cheung has so far remained tight-lipped and not responded to such online speculation.

Related Story Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung posts rare video clip showing clear partial view of her third son

Related Story Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung and her family ejected from plane in Thailand