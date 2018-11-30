Is Singaporean tycoon, 65, the father of Cecilia Cheung's third son?

Who is the father?

That is the question on many people's minds after it was disclosed that Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung has given birth to her third child.

Apple Daily reported on Friday (Nov 30) that Cheung gave birth to a son at the Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital on Sunday (Nov 25).

Cheung, 38, has two sons - Lucas, 11, and Quintus, eight - from her five-year marriage with actor Nicholas Tse.

The couple divorced in 2011 and Tse has reportedly resumed his relationship with ex-girlfriend, Chinese pop queen Faye Wong.

Cheung, who moved to Singapore with her two sons after her divorce, was linked to a Singaporean tycoon in March this year. Her mother Davies Shally disclosed in a TV programme then that her daughter's new boyfriend is a 65-year-old businessman from Singapore.

Apple Daily said the tycoon is believed to be the baby's father. He is said to be from a rich family and owns a listed company. He is also reportedly a shareholder in a Singapore food and beverage chain.

Cheung, who has moved back to Hong Kong, is said to shuttle between Hong Kong and Singapore to see her boyfriend.

In July she posted on Instagram that she was "trying hard for a younger sister" for her sons.

In an earlier Instagram posting in February, she captioned photos of her two sons in a mix of Chinese and English: "Really too cute. Before 2018 ends, I must give birth to a baby, that is my goal!"

Apple Daily said Cheung has avoided being seen in public in the past few months in a bid to keep her pregnancy private.

She was seen wearing a loose fitting dress in May to a press conference promoting Chinese TV serial Love Won't Wait, which she starred in and co-produced. She has also deleted all the older posts from her Instagram and Weibo accounts, and her Instagram account is now set to private.

Apple Daily said her pregnancy was known only to close family members and her manager Emily.