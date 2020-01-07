Has Singapore singer Aliff Aziz patched up with former wife Bella Astillah? Many fans not happy

In a photo posted by Singaporean singer-actor Aliff Aziz, he is seen inside a car and taking a selfie.

He looks happy and in love as the photo captures him and a woman - who is unaware of his action - seated behind him.

She is his former wife Bella Astillah, a singer-actress who comes to Singapore regularly for work.

Now netizens are debating whether the couple - who were involved in a high-profile divorce in May 2019 after she said that she was fed up of his wandering ways - are heading for a reconciliation.

Bella has custody of their two-year-old son.

The speculation has further heated up after she posted a photo of herself clinging to the arm of a muscular man - whose face is not shown - but who is believed by many netizens to be Aliff, 28.

He has previously posted many photos of his toned body and gym visits.

The man in Bella's photo wears a white T-shirt, which is what Aliff is dressed in in his selfie.

Bella, 25, has given further evidence that she could mend ties with Aliff after she reposted a post by his mother who was sharing advice from a Muslim cleric.

"Your past is a mirror to your present. Learn from it and aim to not make the same mistakes again. A new chapter awaits you each day when you wake up," the post said.

Netizens are interpreting that as an indication from her that she is willing to forgive and forget, and move on.

Aliff, who married her in 2016, vowed in November last year that he would prove his critics wrong by changing for the better.

Then, he had received flak after he was arrested by police over drunken behaviour in Orchard Road.

In a video of the incident, he could be heard telling policemen that he wanted to speak to his father.

Aliff, who is also in trouble over allegedly stealing one million rupiah (S$97) and $300 from an Indonesian actress, and stealing a packet of cigarettes and a lighter from a man, was slammed by netizens for still depending on his father to bail him out despite his age.

Last year, fans were also incensed when he continued to maintain contact with Bella after their break-up.

The latest photos posted by the couple have drawn mixed reactions.

While some fans think that Aliff deserves a second chance, many others warned Bella to be careful.

"Aliff is nothing but trouble. It will be difficult for him to change. Find a good man for you and your son. You're still young," one person wrote.