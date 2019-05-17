Divorce granted to wife of Singaporean singer Aliff Aziz, court told he always 'cheats on me'

KUALA LUMPUR - A court has granted a divorce to Bella Astillah, wife of popular singer and actor Aliff Aziz.

The court on Thursday (May 16) also ordered the 28-year-old Singaporean to pay RM1,000 (S$329) monthly to cover his two-year-old son's expenses.

Earlier, the judge asked Bella, 25, why she wanted a divorce.

Citing differences between the two, she added that "my husband always cheats on me".

Photos of Malaysia-based Aliff with other women have circulated online.

He apologised to Bella when news surfaced of his fling with actress Alifah Nasir in 2017, reported The Star.

He also reportedly had a dalliance with actress Oktovia Manrose.

Bella told the court that she had videos and photos to prove his straying ways, and that they had lived separately for more than three months.

The judge asked both parties to do their best for their son, saying: "From the day you are married, there must be flaws on each side.

"Do forgive each other and give your love to your child."

Outside the court, Bella said she would focus on her son, "as he means everything to me".

"I hope Aliff can reflect on his (actions) and think about his parents," she added.