Crazy Rich Asians movie premieres in LA with Singaporean stars taking to red carpet

LOS ANGELES - Upcoming Hollywood movie Crazy Rich Asians, based on the bestselling book by Kevin Kwan, is centered on the lives of the ultra-rich and famous in Singapore. So it is only fitting that the film's world premiere, held in Los Angeles on Tuesday (August 7) night, reflected some of that fabulous glitz and glamour.

Here are what some of the cast members wore (yes, diamonds, sequins and feathers were absolutely necessary):

CONSTANCE WU



US actress Constance Wu attends the US premiere of Crazy Rich Asians at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, on Aug 7, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



American-Chinese actress Constance Wu, who plays leading lady Rachel in the film, showed up in a strapless white sequinned dress with tassled sleeves. The dress was so glamorous, it was only sensible that she chose to keep her hair simple and slicked back.

HENRY GOLDING



British-Malaysian actor Henry Golding attends the US premiere of Crazy Rich Asians at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on Aug 7, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Leading man Henry Golding, who plays Singapore's most eligible bachelor Nick Young in the film, showed up in a pale blue suit. And while most men would look like they were heading to a high school prom in that colour, Golding is hunky enough to pull it off.

JANICE KOH



Singaporean actress Janice Koh attends the US premiere of Crazy Rich Asians at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on Aug 7, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Singaporean actress Janice Koh, who plays Nick's aunt Felicity, flew the Singapore flag high on the red carpet in an entirely Singapore-designed get-up: Her black dress is by local fashion designer Ong Shunmugam, the earrings by local jeweller Choo Yilin, and a clutch by Singapore's Ling Wu.

TAN KHENG HUA



Singaporean actress Tan Kheng Hua attends the US premiere of Crazy Rich Asians at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on Aug 7, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Home-grown actress Tan Kheng Hua, who plays protagonist Rachel's mother in the film, showed up in a black dress by Singaporean fashion designer Thomas Wee. For a bit of colour contrast, she accessorised her outfit with a pair of bright blue and red dangly earrings.

MICHELLE YEOH



Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh attends the US premiere of Crazy Rich Asians at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on Aug 7, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, who plays Nick Young's disapproving mother Eleanor, wore a tiered Armani gown. The dress looks great on her, but we are not so sure about her choice to wear her hair in an updo with swirly bangs.

FIONA XIE



Singaporean actress Fiona Xie attends the US premiere of Crazy Rich Asians at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, on Aug 7, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Singaporean actress Fiona Xie, who plays status-seeking actress Kitty Pong in the movie, went with a puffy strapless black gown with an asymmetrical hem. It is too bad that the dress overwhelms and takes away the focus from her glittery necklace.

Crazy Rich Asians opens in Singapore on Aug 22.