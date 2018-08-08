In Pictures: Crazy Rich Asians premieres in Los Angeles

The much-anticipated film adaptation of Kevin Kwan's bestselling novel about an Asian American woman who gets engaged to a super-rich man from a moneyed, old Singaporean family, premiered at the TCL Chinese Theatre Imax in Hollywood on Aug 7. Singaporeans spotted walking the red carpet included actors Janice Koh, Tan Kheng Hua and Pierre Png. The movie, starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding, opens in Singapore on Aug 22.

Celebrities (from left) Steven Yuen, Jae Suh Park, her husband Randall Park, Daniel Dae Kim and British-Malaysian actor Henry Golding attend the premiere of Crazy Rich Asians at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood on Aug 7, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Henry Golding and Constance Wu (left) and Chris Pang attend the premiere of Crazy Rich Asians in Hollywood on Aug 7, 2018. PHOTOS: EPA-EFE, AFP
Malaysian actress and cast member Michelle Yeoh at the US premiere of Crazy Rich Asians at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood on Aug 7, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Rapper Awkwafina (left) and actor Ronny Chieng attend the premiere of Crazy Rich Asians in Hollywood, California, on Aug 7, 2018.PHOTOS: AFP
Author Kevin Kwan (left) and actress Gemma Chan attend the premiere of Crazy Rich Asians in Hollywood, California, on Aug 7, 2018.PHOTOS: AFP
Tran Jeong and comedian Ken Jeong arrive at the Crazy Rich Asians Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, California, on Aug 7, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Actresses Sonoya Mizuno (left) and Fiona Xie arrive at the Crazy Rich Asians premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, California on Aug 7, 2018.PHOTOS: AFP
Cast member Harry Shum Jr (left) and wife, actress Shelby Rabara attend the US premiere of Crazy Rich Asians at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood on Aug 7, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Actress Kris Aquino (right) and her son actor Bimby Aquino Yap attend the premiere of Crazy Rich Asians in Hollywood, California, on Aug 7, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Jimmy O Yang (left) and Pierre Png attend the premiere of Crazy Rich Asians at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, California on Aug 7, 2018.PHOTOS: AFP
Nico Santos (left) and Singaporean cast member Tan Kheng Hua attend the US premiere of Crazy Rich Asians at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, California, on Aug 7, 2018.PHOTOS: AFP, EPA-EFE
Actresses Jing Lusi (left) and Janice Koh attend the premiere of Crazy Rich Asians in Hollywood, California, on Aug 7, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
The cast of Crazy Rich Asians (from left) Ken Jeong, Jon M. Chu, Jimmy O. Yang, Sonoya Mizuno, Gemma Chan, Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding, Awkwafina, Constance Wu, Chris Pang, Nico Santos, Ronny Chieng, and author Kevin Kawn at the Crazy Rich Asians premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, California, on Aug 7, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
