In Pictures: Crazy Rich Asians premieres in Los Angeles
The much-anticipated film adaptation of Kevin Kwan's bestselling novel about an Asian American woman who gets engaged to a super-rich man from a moneyed, old Singaporean family, premiered at the TCL Chinese Theatre Imax in Hollywood on Aug 7. Singaporeans spotted walking the red carpet included actors Janice Koh, Tan Kheng Hua and Pierre Png. The movie, starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding, opens in Singapore on Aug 22.
