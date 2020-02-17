Coronavirus: Hong Kong singer George Lam's Singapore concert postponed to July

SINGAPORE - Cantopop star George Lam's upcoming concert, originally slated for March 28, will now be held on July 4 instead.

The postponement is due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Tickets which were purchased through Sistic will remain valid for the new date.

Those who are unavailable to attend on the new date can contact Sistic between Feb 17 and 29 to process a refund, either through their hotline (6348-5555) or by sending an e-mail to feedback@sistic.com.sg.

Patrons who have purchased tickets through organiser AC Orange will be contacted by its customer service representatives.

According to the statement by the organisers: "AC Orange and CK Star Entertainment regard the safety of the artiste, patrons and staff as our top priority, and would like to sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"We would also like to thank you for your kind understanding and support for our shows. We hope the situation regarding Covid-19 will get better soon, and that everyone will stay safe and healthy. We look forward to seeing you at our George Lam show on July 4."

The Chinese Media Group of Singapore Press Holdings is the event's official media partner.

BOOK IT: GEORGE LAM THE SMILING CONCERT IN SINGAPORE

Where: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway

When: 8pm, July 4, 2020

Admission: $68, $88, $128, $158, $188, $228 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg).