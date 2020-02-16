Coronavirus: SAF regular among three new cases confirmed in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Three more cases of coronavirus infections have been confirmed here, bringing the total number to 75, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday (Feb 16).

Of the new cases, two are linked to the cluster at Grace Assembly of God, and the other is linked to a previous case.

One of the three new cases is a 43-year-old regular serviceman in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF). He is the first SAF regular to have Covid-19, as the virus disease is now known.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said that he worked at Building 613 of Tengah Air Base and tested positive for the infection on Saturday.

He is currently warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, and last visited his workplace on Feb 6. Mindef said the SAF has carried out immediate disinfection of the premises the serviceman visited.

“All servicemen have been reminded to continue with ongoing personal health and hygiene measures,” it said.

These include regular hand-washing with soap, twice-daily temperature taking, monitoring of their health, and consultation with a doctor if they feel unwell.

“The SAF has been in contact with the serviceman to render support and assistance,” Mindef said.

Meanwhile, one more patient has been discharged.

To date, a total of 19 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital. Of the 56 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

With 18 confirmed cases, Grace Assembly of God remains the largest cluster here now. Services and activities at both its branches have been suspended for about two weeks.

On Friday, the MOH reactivated its network of 900 general practice clinics, designated Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs), which provide subsidised treatment, investigations and drugs during public health outbreaks for patients with symptoms.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents will pay a flat subsidised rate of $10 for consultation and treatment at PHPCs. Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation seniors pay $5. Patients with respiratory symptoms can also go to polyclinics, where the subsidies will also apply.

Doctors have been advised to give five days of sick leave to patients with respiratory symptoms to prevent further community spread of the coronavirus.

Other clusters so far are the Life Church and Missions Singapore, the Yong Thai Hang health products shop, the Grand Hyatt Singapore and a Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site.