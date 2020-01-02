Cantopop singer George Lam to perform in Singapore in March

SINGAPORE - Veteran Hong Kong singer-songwriter George Lam will hold a concert at the Resorts World Ballroom at Resorts World Sentosa on March 28.

The moustached 72-year-old previously performed here at The Max Pavilion @ Singapore Expo in 2009 and at The Star Theatre in 2016.

His hits include the Cantonese number A Man Of Determination, a theme song for the Once Upon A Time In China movie franchise in the 1990s, and the romantic duet Choice with his wife, fellow Cantopop singer Sally Yeh, whom he married in 1996.

Since his debut in 1976, he has released more than 40 albums in English, Mandarin and Cantonese.

For his upcoming show, titled George Lam The Smiling Concert In Singapore, he is expected to perform evergreen tracks, such as the Cantonese song Need You Every Minute.

The concert is organised by AC Orange and CK Star Entertainment.