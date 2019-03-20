Don Don Donki's fourth outlet to open in May at Novena's Square 2

SINGAPORE - Japanese discount chain Don Quijote will be opening its fourth Don Don Donki outlet in Singapore in May.

The outlet will be located at the basement of Square 2 mall, which is connected to Novena MRT station, according to a sign at the store space.

The space was previously occupied by furniture and electronics giant Harvey Norman.

The Japanese chain launched under the name Don Don Donki in Singapore because of an existing Don Quijote restaurant in Dempsey Road.

Don Don Donki has been expanding rapidly since the launch of its first store in Orchard Central in December 2017.

Its second store at 100AM mall opened in June 2018, and its City Square outlet, which is its largest so far with a floor space of 26,000 sq ft, opened on Jan 11 this year.

Although there is no official confirmation of the size of Don Don Donki's upcoming Novena outlet, customers can expect a wide selection of Japanese cuisine and lifestyle products, which have become synonymous with the brand.

In 2017, company chairman Takao Yasuda told The Straits Times that he hoped to have at least 10 stores in Singapore by 2022.