What you need to know to get the most out of cycling in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Since the 2020 circuit breaker period, more Singaporeans have saddled up to ride out the pandemic blues. New riders have taken to cycling outdoors for a fix of fresh air and socially distanced socialising.

But it hasn't been a smooth ride for all. Cycling-related injuries are up and demand for foldable bicycles - "foldies" - has sometimes outstripped supply here.

From safety tips to riders' favourite routes, here are ST's highlights of the pandemic push to pedal power.

Pedal power

Cyclists ride out pandemic blues in Singapore