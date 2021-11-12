Actress Zoe Tay cycled 5 hours plus to draw lion's head on map with GPS

SINGAPORE - Actress Zoe Tay has achieved her November goal and the month isn't even half over yet.

A recent cycling convert, the 53-year-old took on the challenge of drawing a lion's head on the map with GPS after actress-host Jamie Teo did one of a dinosaur last year.

Tay did it after Teo shared the lion's head route with her.

In an interview with Chinese newspaper Lianhe Wanbao on Thursday (Nov 11), Tay said: "Cycling without a route is very easy. You go any distance and to any destination you wish. But if you want to follow a fixed route, you need to constantly check where to turn. It takes a lot of brain power."

She proudly shared on Instagram her drawing, a series of photos with her unnamed cycling companion and a night video of her running with her bike on an overhead bridge.

The duo had started cycling at 4pm and it took them until 9.30pm to complete the drawing.

It began to get dark when they had covered less than one-third of the 40km route, so they decided to forego dinner and press on, having only some water and snacks.

She revealed that they got a bit lost and the GPS also failed at one point, so there were some mistakes in the drawing.

Luckily, part of the route was in Ang Mo Kio and Bishan, which she was familiar with as television station Mediacorp used to be in that area.

In her post, she mentioned that she was raising funds for VisionSave's The Eye Run/Cycle 2021. Proceeds from the virtual race will go towards uncovering new ways to detect, diagnose and develop future treatments for eye diseases.

In the future, she wants to take on the next-level challenge of drawing a dinosaur, which will take eight to 10 hours.